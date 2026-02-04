2027 defensive lineman announces decommitment from Syracuse

2027 ATH Stanley Montgomery decommitted from Syracuse on Tuesday, he announced on social media.

The Philadelphia (PA) Archbishop Ryan athlete attended Syracuse Franchise Camp in June and committed in the same month. He plays both offensive and defensive line, and was originally coming to the Orange as a defensive lineman.

He now holds well over a dozen offers, and decommitted following a recent trip to Penn State. His offer sheet includes Michigan State, Virginia, Penn State, Cincinnati, Pitt, Boston College, Kentucky and Wisconsin, among many others.

"I want to thank Coach Fran and the rest of the staff for taking the time to recruit me," Montgomery said on X. "I'm excited to see what the future holds with the re-opening of my recruitment."

Montgomery had a long history with the Orange

Montgomery’s first offer came from Syracuse after he attended camp in 2024.

"I was happy with it because it was my first college offer," Montgomery said to The Juice Online after he received the offer. "From what I saw at the camp, the coaching there is good and would be somewhere I would want to go. I really learned a lot."

He describes himself as someone who brings a cerebral approach to football.

Said Montgomery: "When I’m playing DL I like to be physical and use my strength but also use technique.”

Montgomery had previously discussed his decision to commit to SU

Montgomery had become familiar with Syracuse following several visits, so when the time came for him to make his decision, it was an easy one.

"Being up there so many times and getting to know the coaching staff so well made it an easy decision,” Montgomery previously said.

At the time, he delivered the following message to SU fans.

“Be ready for when it’s my time there,” Montgomery said. "I promise it’ll be something special."

Syracuse loses two commitments on Tuesday

It was Syracuse's second decommitment on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, 2027 Tallahassee (FL) Lincoln ATH Davion Crumitie also announced he was re-opening his recruitment.

In September, Crumitie had pledged to the Orange, selecting SU over offers from Wake Forest, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Pittsburgh, among many others.

Syracuse's 2027 class currently stands at eight commitments, and is ranked No. 7 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

