Recruiting nuggets from Syracuse's Jan. 24 Junior Day

Syracuse hosted a large group of prospects over the weekend for Junior Day. There’s plenty of recurring nuggets that came from the weekend.

Paulozzi puts SU at his top spot following the visit

2027 EDGE Bradyn Paulozzi got his first look at Syracuse after picking up an offer from the Orange in December. He was recruited by defensive coordinator Vince Kehres when Kehres was with Toledo, and that recruitment has carried over to SU.

Heading into the visit, I had Paulozzi on commitment watch, and though Paulozzi didn’t pull the trigger over the weekend, he was effusive about the visit.

The Orange now are a clear No. 1 in his recruitment after the weekend, and he tells me he’s working with the staff to schedule an official visit in spring.

In the meantime, he’s going to use the next few months to really think strongly about whether SU is the right school for him.

"I’m going to think with my family, and go over this decision,” Paulozzi said. "Biggest decision of my life. I’m looking forward to this OV."

Sounds like someone worth keeping a close eye on as OV season approaches.

Alexander postpones visit; Will take an OV

2027 Wellington (FL) Palm Beach Central defensive lineman Tyler Alexander was scheduled to make his way back to Central New York this weekend, but had to cancel with inclement weather covering the eastern seaboard.

Too bad, considering he’s one of the top prospects from the Sunshine State with more than a dozen offers, including Florida, USF, Maryland, Missouri and Kentucky.

That said, he’s previously told me the Orange is one of six schools standing out to him. And though he wasn’t able to make Junior Day, he was immediately in touch with Kehres and general manager Tommy Caporale, and they’re going to bring him up in spring for an official visit.

Hughes also had to postpone visit

2027 ATH commit Tristin Hughes was also on the visitor list for the weekend, but the Rocky River (OH) High wide receiver/defensive back also had to postpone because of the weather.

The plan for now is to get Hughes back to campus for spring practice and he will take his official visit in June.

"You're getting a big impact player out of me,” Hughes said previously. "I really love Syracuse. I love everything about it. It's a family. I'm just happy to get down there and provide this for the community.”

Syracuse adds a top DMV prospect

Syracuse continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail on Saturday, adding a commitment from Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy running back and safety/linebacker Sa’Nir Brooks.

Brooks is rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 437 overall player in his class according to its composite rankings. He selected the Orange over a dozen other offers, including Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others.

I caught up with Brooks after his announcement.

"I knew it was the place for me," Brooks said. "I was going to be pushed to be great."

One more thing…

Though the weekend was certainly geared towards 2027 prospects, the Orange welcomed prospects from other classes, including 2029 ATH Ty Florey.

Florey was personally invited by Fran Brown to Junior Day, and the Orange took full advantage of having him on campus to extend him an offer.

“I know I am just a freshman and I have a lot of time left, but I will say Syracuse is right up there at the top with any school I’ve talked to, camped at, or visited,” Florey said. "I do feel like I have the best relationships with the coaches here."

