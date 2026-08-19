2028 QB Jaxson Carper says Syracuse among 8 standout schools

One of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2028 class is Ventura (CA) St. Bonaventure quarterback Jaxson Carper.

Rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 31 overall signal caller in his class, he holds offers from well over a dozen schools. Among that list is Syracuse, who extended Carper the offer in July.

"I like Syracuse for sure and the culture they have,” Carper said to The Juice Online. "I’ve always wanted to go out there and visit the campus.”

Carper gives his impressions of the Orange

The offer came from Syracuse head coach Fran Brown and offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.

"Coach Brown and Nixon are great,” Carper said. "I like what they both are about and how they coach, and what they're building.”

They spoke about a variety of topics, including how Syracuse could develop Carper.

"We spoke about how I could come in early and play because all (their quarterbacks) will graduate by (the time I get to college),” Carper said.

Carper hears SU's pitch

They also pitched Carper on how they use the quarterback position. The Syracuse offense gives QBs plenty of freedom to move the ball all over the field.

In 2024, Kyle McCord led the nation in passing, and was later drafted by the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. In 2025, Steve Angeli was in a similar statistical situation before a season-ending injury.

“I do like how they use their QBs," Carper said. "They told me they like to run their QBs and I like that.”

Carper, who has logged an 11.2 in the 100M dash, is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing or 264 yards and another score on the ground.

He listed Syracuse as one of eight schools currently standing out to him, with the others being Arizona, Utah, UCLA, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Boston College.

A true dual-threat QB

Carper plays for former NFL defensive back Troy Hill at St. Bonaventure, and has continued to improve in the offseason.

When asked about his improvements in the offseason, Carper cited his IQ and size, and he’s learned to read defenses better as a result of Hill’s coaching.

"I want to be a guy who’s involved all the time,” Carper said. “I’m a dual threat (QB) for sure. I can make it happen with my arm and my legs."

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