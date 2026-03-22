What Russell, Nixon and Angeli said after Syracuse football’s 3/21 spring practice

Syracuse football took the field for its second spring practice Saturday afternoon. Afterwards, offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, quarterback Steve Angeli and wide receiver Calvin Russell III addressed the media.

Here are three key takeaways from what the team showcased during practice as well as what was said off the field.

Steve Angeli ‘progressing really well’

Seconds after taking the podium, Angeli gave a general update about his status as he nears the home stretch of his recovery from the season-ending Achilles tear he suffered early last season. It was a welcome one for SU fans.

“I just want to let you guys know I’m doing great. I’m progressing really well. I could go right now if I wanted to. Coach Fran (Brown) and everyone’s been taking care of me. When it’s time to play real ball and everything matters, I’ll be good to go,” Angeli said.

But even when Angeli does finally return to 100%, it’s clear that the starting quarterback job won’t simply be handed back to him. He’ll have much more stiff competition this time around.

After a lack of depth at the quarterback position dismantled SU’s 2025 campaign, Brown made it a point to address the position more than others this past offseason. He did so by bringing a trio of new signal-callers via the transfer portal in Amari Odom (Kennesaw State), Malachi Nelson (UTEP) and Danny Lauter (Georgetown).

Angeli was seen at practice taking reps throwing passes alongside the new and returning members of Syracuse’s quarterback room. When asked about SU’s latest additions around him at the position, Angeli said he welcomes the competition they provide him with at practice.

“I wanted guys to come in here and compete. Competition brings the best out of everyone, and that’s my mindset,” Angeli said.

Calvin Russell impressing early

The past couple months have been a whirlwind for Russell.

In his first semester as a Syracuse student, he made his college basketball debut with the Orange at NC State on Jan. 27. Then, once Syracuse’s disappointing 2025-26 campaign finally came to an end with a first-round loss to SMU, Russell had to quickly switch over to football mode just in time for the start of SU’s spring practices.

Despite not having nearly as much time as other receivers to learn the Orange’s playbook, he’s been one of SU’s most impressive wideouts through two days of spring ball. Angeli even described Russell as ‘one of the most pure athletes I’ve ever seen in my life playing this sport.’

“He’s been good just coming off the basketball court. He wasn’t in those meetings we had all year, but he’s been impressive so far. (He’s) a big target and he has nice hands, so he’s done a really nice job so far. We’re really excited about him,” Nixon said.

Russell ran his routes Saturday designated to a three-digit number on his jersey, reflecting Brown’s idea that many of his players need to earn their own number through hard work at practice. If Russell continues to show out the way he has, he won’t have to wait much longer to pick out his own.

Syracuse displays new-look running back room

With the departure of Yasin Willis among others following last year, there's no clear favorite as to who will take over as Syracuse’s next No. 1 running back. And according to Nixon, figuring that out may be easier said than done due to the options he now has.

“We have some guys who have played in big time games throughout their careers in our two transfer running backs (Ahmad Miller, Jackson State) and Ju'Juan Johnson, LSU). We’re excited about Tylik Hill returning alongside Malachi Coleman. We’re deep at the running back position, and I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how that plays out,” Nixon said.

While SU’s running back room now sports a new blend of experience and youth, its most intriguing piece comes in the form of Davion Kerr.

A wide receiver last year, the sophomore showed SU’s coaching staff he had the talent to run the ball during practices when he served as a scout running back against SU’s defense. Now, he’s completely switched over to the running back position full time and has looked the part thus far.

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