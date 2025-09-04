2027 ATH Jayden Alford calls Syracuse an ‘amazing program’ ahead of visit
2027 ATH Jayden Alford will get a closer look at Syracuse when he visits Central New York for the first time on Saturday to take in SU's matchup against Connecticut.
The Philadelphia (PA) Roman Catholic athlete said he's followed the SU program for quite some time and is looking forward to getting to know the program better.
"Syracuse is an amazing program that cares for its players on and off the field," Alford said to The Juice Online. "They’re building something special over there, and I believe they’ll be one of the top college football teams in a few years. What Coach Fran Brown and his staff have accomplished is incredible. The players are not only developing on the field but also gaining valuable life skills off the field. Anyone that plays for that program will be successful on and off the field."
Alford appreciates the Syracuse staff
Alford was invited to the game by assistant coach Charles Watkins.
"Coach Watkins is an amazing coach who cares for his players on and off the field, which is something you don’t see often, and a huge plus for recruits looking at the school," Alford said. "I witnessed Coach Watkins live in action when I attended a practice at University of New Hampshire. He was very enthusiastic throughout the practice and it was obvious that he loves what he does and cares for his players. Syracuse definitely landed a gem in bringing him over."
Though Alford is playing at Roman Catholic this fall, he was born and raised in Delran, NJ, and appreciates what Brown has done with recruiting in the Garden State.
New Jersey has long been a focus of Brown and the rest of his staff, and their recruitment of Alford is another example of it.
"It is definitely motivating to know that Coach Fran is recruiting in NJ," Alford said. "Where I’m from, we feel overlooked. This drives me, and I’m sure other athletes, to work 10 times harder, knowing I could earn a scholarship from one of the schools that I’ve dreamed of playing at since I was young. Also, Coach Fran teaches life skills. That’s amazing for an athlete no matter where you’re from."
Alford discusses his upcoming visit
When Alford gets to campus this weekend, he's looking forward to seeing how Syracuse operates and getting a chance to learn from the coaching staff.
"I plan to take everything I learn at Syracuse University this upcoming weekend, and apply it to my game so I can continue to develop into the best player I can be," Alford said.
Alford said Syracuse is among the schools showing him the most interest. He also holds offers from Old Dominion, Delaware State, Monmouth and New Hampshire.
Alford has a strong start to the season
He plays multiple positions on the field, but is being recruited as a wide receiver, where he has appeared in the slot and also outside.
That said, Alford showed his versatility in the first game by throwing an 80-yard touchdown pass, and also adding 105 receiving yards, including an 80-yard touchdown.
"I will do whatever for my team to excel," Alford said. "My strongest asset as a receiver is my ability to make plays with the ball in my hand. I can make defenders miss and rarely go down in the first tackle, especially in the open field. I also take pride in blocking for my teammates, which is something not many receivers focus on. My speed is also a factor. I can outrun my opponent when needed and only plan to get faster."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.