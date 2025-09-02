Elite 2027 DB Jaylyn Jones 'excited' by Syracuse offer
One of the elite recruits in the 2027 class is Hollywood (FL) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones.
He’s rated four stars by 247 Sports and is the No. 268th overall prospect in his class. His offer sheet includes over two dozen offers, featuring Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska and Texas A&M among them.
Jones committed to Miami in June, but that hasn’t stopped schools from continuing to recruit him.
Jones discusses his Syracuse offer
A newcomer to his offer sheet is Syracuse, with the Orange offering him earlier in August.
“I was excited about the offer,” Jones said to The Juice Online. “I really like Fran Brown as a coach.”
Jones knows about Brown’s history from being defensive backs coach at Georgia to leading Syracuse to a 10-3 record in 2024 during his first season as head coach of the Orange.
He has also started getting to know the Syracuse coaching staff, including the person who offered him, Tommy Caporale.
Syracuse continues to work on Florida to Central New York pipeline
Syracuse has placed an emphasis on recruiting Florida during Brown’s time at Syracuse.
SU's 2026 class, currently ranked 26th overall by 247 Sports, features 28 commits, and seven of them are from Florida, including five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell.
Caporale has been one of the lead recruiters from that area.
“Coach Cap is a great coach,” Jones said. “We talked about how I gotta get up there and come check out the Cuse and see how it is up there. I will be excited to come up there.”
He added while the discussions are continuing to happen, he hasn’t locked in a date just yet.
Jones is a top prospect
While Jones is continuing to rake in offers, he said his commitment is strong with the Hurricanes.
“For now,” Jones said, “I’m locking in with Miami until other options."
Jones is coming off a season where he logged 82 tackles, three interceptions, 14 PBUs, three sacks and a forced fumble.
One of the most impressive parts about Jones’ game is his versatility.
“I can play at any position,” Jones said. “Corner. Safety. Nickel. Where ever you need me the most, I will be right there for you."
