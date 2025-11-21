2029 Sunshine State ATH says Syracuse offer 'means a lot'
One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2029 class is Orlando (FL) First Academy ATH J’deion Jackson.
He received his first offer from LSU in June, and since then he’s piled on offers from Miami, Syracuse and Baylor.
Jackson’s Syracuse offer came in October, and he’s been hearing from SU ever since.
Jackson reacts to his Syracuse offer
"The Syracuse offer meant a lot to me,” Jackson said to The Juice Online. "It showed that a big-time ACC program sees the potential in me and believes I can develop at the next level. I appreciate the staff taking the time to evaluate me and extend that opportunity.”
His primary recruiter is EDGE coach Nick Williams, who extended him the offer.
"Coach Nick is a real cool dude,” Jackson said. “He’s developed a lot of NFL talent and he seems like a well trusted person. The crazy thing is he offered me in the middle of class I had to step out the class because I was happy coach Nick offered me.”
Syracuse sells its vision to Jackson
The staff has been pitching Jackson about the direction of the program and what SU is building in Central New York. They went 10-3 last year, and were off to a 3-1 start in 2025 before injuries derailed the season.
That has not changed head coach Fran Brown’s vision of SU competing for ACC and National Championships in the near future.
"Syracuse has a strong tradition and they’re building something real,” Jackson said. "They play in a major conference, they compete hard, and they develop tough, disciplined players. The direction of the program is definitely something I’m paying attention to.”
Jackson said currently, there’s one school standing out the most to him.
"Right now, LSU,” Jackson said. "They’ve shown consistent interest, and I really like the culture, the energy, and the way they develop defensive linemen.”
Jackson talks about his playing style
Jackson plays tight end and defensive line, but is being recruited on the defensive side of the ball.
His First Academy team went 5-5 this year, playing one of the most difficult schedules the country as to offer.
"The season was tough but it built us,” Jackson said. “We played some of the top teams in the country — St. Francis, IMG, Central, Milton, and The Hun School. Those games pushed us and made me a better player."
The type of player is someone who is physical, explosive and relentless.
"As a defensive lineman, I’m strong at the point of attack, I use my hands well, and I can collapse the pocket or disrupt the run,” Jackson said. "At tight end, I’m athletic and versatile, but my future is definitely on the defensive line."
