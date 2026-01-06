Syracuse receives commitment from LSU transfer running back

LSU running back Ju’Juan Johnson is transferring to Syracuse, according to a report from On3 on Tuesday morning.

Johnson later confirmed the report on social media.

“Let’s do it Cuse Nation,” Johnson said, vowing that he was going to give Syracuse ‘everything’ he’s got.

Johnson was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class after breaking Louisiana high school records for all-purpose yards and touchdowns. He has showed plenty of versatility at LSU, appearing as a running back, quarterback and defensive back, but has not been given an opportunity as a featured player.

In the past season, he chipped in 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 72 receiving yards on 17 catches. He reportedly visited Syracuse over the weekend.

As a high school prospect in the 2024 cycle, Johnson was a four-star recruit and the No. 356 recruit in the country according to 247Sports. His offer list incldued Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Colorado, among others.

Johnson is part of a backfield that also features Tylik Hill. Syracuse lost its running back pairing from the 2025 season after Yasin Willis entered his name into the transfer portal and Will Nixon declared for the NFL Draft.

