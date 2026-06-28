2027 ATH Jeremiah Carr calls Syracuse a ‘special place’ after offer

2027 ATH Jeremiah Carr made the most of his 7v7 Franchise Camp opportunity.

The Paulsboro (NJ) High wide receiver/defensive back came to Syracuse in search of his first offer earlier in June, and after an outstanding performance, came away with his first collegiate offer from the Orange.

"I’m beyond blessed to have an offer from Syracuse,” Carr said to The Juice Online. "This was my second time going up there to compete in a 7on7 camp, and I’ve loved every second of being on campus. It’s a special place and you can feel it walking around.”

Carr received his offer from Watkins

Carr received the offer from Syracuse coach Charles Watkins.

"It was great getting to meet coach Watkins” Carr said. "He’s a down to earth kind of guy and genuinely cares about you as an individual. I felt that when I was on campus.”

The two spoke about how Syracuse develops its players to compete in the ACC. Carr plays both sides of the ball, but is being recruited at cornerback.

The conversations, however, extended beyond just football.

“We just talked about life in general,” Carr said. "It’s not just sports, it’s what you’re going to do to set yourself up in life and make sure you’re successful.”

Carr talks about his recruitment

Carr said he doesn’t have a timeline to select a college yet, but he plans on letting his work speak for itself in the next few months and anticipates more schools becoming involved in his recruitment.

"I know if I grow and compete at the level I know I can, everything will fall into place,” Carr said. "I kind of got behind in my recruitment process because I go to a small town school, but Paulsboro has produced NFL and high level college players consistently, so I knew it was only a matter of time.”

No matter where his recruitment takes him, he will always think highly of the Orange for being the first school to take a chance on him.

"I think the Cuse program is historic and a great place to develop,” Carr said. "I love what coach Fran Brown has going on and what he is building. I think he’s putting together a great team, and it’s a blessing to be recognized as a player who can contribute to the program. I think it’s going to be a special couple years for Syracuse.”

Carr discusses his no-fly zone

Carr says he is a shut down defensive back who simply wants the ball more.

"I’m the kind of player who will go up and get the ball,” Carr said. "It’s not a 50/50 ball, I see it as me or nothing. I feel like my hands are my greatest strength and I can catch anything that hits my hands."

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.