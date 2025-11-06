Ohio running back reacts to Syracuse visit and offer
One of the top recruits in the 2027 class is New Albany (OH) High running back Jett Jerwers.
He holds over a dozen offers, including Bowling Green, Kentucky, Louisville, Harvard and Yale.
Jerwers added to that list when he received an offer from Syracuse following a visit to Central New York over the weekend.
Jerwers discusses his offer
"The offer means so much to me, especially since I’ve read that Syracuse seems to recruit the northeast more than the midwest like Ohio,” Jerwers said. "I really appreciate them looking my way. More importantly, I like that Syracuse has a combination of fantastic football and fantastic academics.”
It was a long drive from Ohio to watch the Orange take on North Carolina on Halloween night, but it was worth it.
“We got to Syracuse early on Friday so that we could check out the campus and town,” Jerwers said. "Our hotel was close to everything.”
Jerwers bonds with the SU staff
He met with a variety of the coaches, including head coach Fran Brown. But the two coaches he singled out included Devin Redd and Charles Watkins.
"Coach Redd gave me the offer and talked about how he liked my game,” Jerwers said. "We talked about me coming back to Syracuse next year to spend more time with him. Coach Watkins has been the best through this whole process. He asked me to watch the RBs in the game to show how Syracuse uses them.”
Aside from getting to meet the coaches and tour campus, he also got to take in a game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome.
"Being at the Loud House was my highlight,” Jerwers said. "Loved how the student section was so loud and so into the game. The light show and sounds during Syracuse scores were also great. It was my first Dome football game.”
Jerwers talks about his recruitment
As a 2027, his college decision is a bit off in the distance, but he appreciates every school that has taken time to get to know him, including Syracuse.
"Syracuse is my third P4 offer (Louisville, Kentucky) but I also have offers from some great MAC schools (Miami, Toledo, BGSU, EMU, Kent State) and some high academic Ivy’s (Yale, Harvard, UPenn),” Jerwers said. "All these schools have so much to offer.”
Through 10 games this season, he’s carried 189 times for 1,503 rush yards and 14 TDs.
"I’m a bigger RB with the feet of a smaller back,” Jerwers said. "I spent all summer working on my feet at camps. I’m a one-cut runner who’s always working upfield. And once I get second level, I have the track speed to finish past DB’s to the endzone."
