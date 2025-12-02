Top JUCO tight end recaps ‘great’ Syracuse visit
One of the top athletes in the transfer portal is Burnsville (MN) Rochester CTC tight end JJ Homuth.
In 10 games with the Yellowjackets, Homuth finished with 402 yards and three touchdowns, showing he is every bit the prospect that he was when he started his collegiate career at Norfolk State in 2023.
Homuth has received plenty of attention in the most recent recruiting cycle, picking up offers from Morgan State, Miami, Central Arkansas, Western Illinois, Sacramento State and Albany. On Nov. 10, he committed to Idaho, but that has not stopped schools from recruiting him.
He took a visit to Syracuse over the weekend for their matchup against Boston College and came away with his second Power 4 offer.
Homuth discusses his offer from Syracuse
"I thought the visit was great,” Homuth said to The Juice Online. “The university in particular was very cool and with what I want to major in, sports media, there is no better place. The game day experience was legit and I know it’ll be better once everything comes to fruition.”
On his trip, he spoke with a majority of the Syracuse coaching staff, but he said that he interacted most with Zach Van Arsdale, Nunzio Campanile, Will Nixon, Dyshawn Davis and Fran Brown.
"We just spoke ball and really got to know each other through stories and seeing how I could fill a role in the offense,” Homuth said.
Homuth has been impressed with the way Syracuse has used the tight end position during Brown’s two seasons at Syracuse. It started with Oronde Gadsden II, who was an All-American at the position, and has carried through to Dan Villari, who scored SU’s only touchdown on Saturday.
"I do love the way they use the TE,” Homuth said. “There’s a position within the position and the way they used Gadsden the last couple of years and seeing Dan be successful was nice to watch.”
Homuth is considering the SU offer, but is still committed to Idaho
Syracuse has given Homuth plenty to think about as the early signing period approaches. He said that he fully plans on signing his national letter of intent in December, but currently, he remains committed to Idaho.
"Syracuse showed the love,” Homuth said. "I know signing day is approaching fast but I think some decisions still need to be made and I am going to pray about it and connect with my family to make sure God’s plan is in place over my plan."
Homuth’s style of play resembles Gadsden and the Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely. His addition to the Syracuse roster would give them a legitimate receiving threat from the position.
"I am a playmaker,” Homuth said. "I put it on film this year. I love being a vertical threat but I am not afraid to get my hat dirty in the blocking game. I like to move around the formation and make plays when given the chance."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.