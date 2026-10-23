2029 DB Jordan Wilson Lauds Syracuse Staff, Game Day Atmosphere in Dome

In September, 2029 defensive back Jordan Wilson received his first offer from Syracuse.

The coaching staff has been in steady touch with Wilson since then, and on Saturday, he got his first look at Syracuse when they hosted him for their matchup against Louisville.

“It was great,” Wilson said to The Juice Online. "Stepping out onto the field during pregame warmups and experiencing the loud game day atmosphere inside the Dome was unforgettable.”

Wilson gets to connect with the coaching staff

Aside from taking in the atmosphere, Wilson got a chance to see how SU prepares for a game and also connected with the coaching staff in person.

"The best part of the trip was feeling the high energy and seeing how the program genuinely operates like a family,” Wilson said.

Among the coaches he got to see included defensive back coaches Brandon Napoleon and Perry Eliano, and defensive coordinator Vince Kehres.

“We talked about what they look for in DBs,” Wilson said. “How they play, and what the defense was trying to do to stop Louisville.”

Wilson came away impressed with the Orange's DBs

It was a struggle for the defense to stop the Cardinals in the first half, with Louisville hanging 28 points on the Orange at intermission.

But the Syracuse defense adjusted in the second half, holding Louisville scoreless in the third quarter, and only allowing six points the rest of the way.

At the center of the defense was defensive back Damien Kerr, who notched two interceptions to keep the game close, even though the Orange ultimately lost, 34-26.

"I thought the DBs played phenomenal,” Wilson said. "I was told to look out for Kerr before the game.”

Wilson's team is off to a great start

Red Bank (NJ) Catholic is one of the best football programs in the Garden State, and the Caseys are off to a 6-2 start.

Wilson has continued to show he is an elite defender who isn’t afraid to be out on an island against the opposing team’s top offensive threat.

"I can shadow a team's WR1, play physical in press coverage, and eliminate half the field,” Wilson said. "I pride myself on having high football IQ, elite movement in space, and always coming up downhill to make tackles when needed."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Want more information on Syracuse recruiting? Be sure to check out Cuse Classified for more insider information!