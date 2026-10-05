2029 DB Jordan Wilson Recalls 'Dream Come True' First Offer From Syracuse

2029 defensive back Jordan Wilson hit a huge milestone in his recruitment in September when he received his first offer from Syracuse.

It was a moment that the Red Bank (NJ) Catholic had been working toward for quite some time.

"It’s a huge blessing and a dream come true,” Wilson said to The Juice Online. “It means everything to me and my family. Syracuse is a top-tier program, and receiving an offer this early in my high school career validates all the work I've been putting in.”

Syracuse has been a huge presence in the Garden State ever since Fran Brown took over three seasons ago.

"New Jersey has some of the best talent in the country,” Wilson said. “Seeing coach Fran and his staff prioritize Jersey guys shows they respect our brand of football. It definitely makes Syracuse stand out to a lot of us.”

Wilson praises Brown

As a result, Wilson holds a high opinion of the SU head coach.

"Coach Fran Brown is elite,” Wilson said. "His energy and passion for the game are unmatched, and you can instantly feel how genuine he is. He's building a culture at Syracuse that players really want to be a part of, especially guys from the northeast.”

Wilson received the offer from Syracuse defensive backs coach Brandon Napoleon.

While the two spoke about his recruiting process and how things are going on the field, Napoleon made sure to also get to know what Wilson is like away from the gridiron.

“(We spoke) a lot about development, culture, and what it takes to compete at the highest level,” Wilson said. "He emphasized personal growth, staying grounded, and holding yourself to high standards on and off the field.

Wilson plays for one of New Jersey's top teams

The Caseys are one of the top programs in New Jersey, and are currently 4-2.

"We’re competing hard every single week,” Wilson said. "Personally, I've been locked in on secondary play, shadowing top receivers, taking away their main targets, and stepping up in run support whenever my team needs it.”

He describes himself as a technician and a competitor at heart.

"I can shadow a team's WR1, play physical in press coverage, and eliminate half the field,” Wilson said. "I pride myself on having high football IQ, elite movement in space, and always coming up downhill to make tackles when needed."

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