2027 DL Joshua Johnson 'impressed' with Syracuse
2027 defensive lineman Joshua Johnson is a prospect that is getting familiar with Syracuse.
He competed at Franchise Big Man Camp in June and impressed the coaching staff, and he's continued to hear from the Orange since then.
"I’m really impressed with the direction of the program and the impact Fran Brown has had," Johnson said to The Juice Online. "He's transforming it into a far more competitive force in college football than it has been in the past few years."
Johnson talks Syracuse
Johnson is referring to head coach Fran Brown's first year at Syracuse.
In the 2024 season, Syracuse went 10-3, finishing 20th in the College Football Playoff rankings and a win in the Holiday Bowl over Washington State. It was just the third time since 2000 the Orange finished with double digit wins.
He's most in touch with Syracuse coach Nick Robinson and Elijah Robinson.
"I love the energy that they bring," Johnson said. "I spoke to them about where I’m from and what it’s like where I’m from."
Syracuse to Florida pipeline
Johnson plays at Key West (FL) High, a state that Syracuse has emphasized in its recruiting under Brown. In the 2026 class, Syracuse currently has 28 commitments, with Florida (6) as the state with the most commits.
“I think Syracuse recruiting Florida is a great idea,” Johnson said. “I believe that Florida produces the most NFL talent out of any other state in the country.”
Johnson is a versatile lineman that can play as an interior lineman or EDGE. He doesn’t have any preference for position currently - only that he has the ability to get on the field.
The scouting report on Johnson
“I see myself as a lineman who plays with a blend of intellectual precision and relentless brutality, powered by a high motor and a combination of strength and speed,” Johnson said. “This fall, I want to prove that I’m one of the best defensive linemen in Florida.”
Despite coming from Florida, his particular area is underrecruited.
“I see kids my age online with dozens of offers, and I can’t help but think I’m better than many of them,” Johnson said. “But then I remind myself—at the end of the day, you can only commit to one school, and having countless offers means nothing if you have the one opportunity that so many others dream about.”
