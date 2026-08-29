Syracuse final camp takeaways: Steve Angeli, Ju'Juan Johnson, Cole Weaver

The Syracuse Orange held their final preseason practice on Friday. The season starts in eight short days as SU will battle New Hampshire on Sep. 5.

Here are my takeaways from what was said during the final fall camp practice.

Continuity on Offense

Jeff Nixon is in his third year as Syracuse’s offensive coordinator, and a unique opportunity in which SU has retained both the starting quarterback and offensive coordinator. Steve Angeli spoke about the importance of that continuity as his relationship with Nixon grows.

“The best thing about having familiarity with the coordinator is you know some of the things that are set in stone of what we’re going to do, but then there’s also ways to revise and edit,” Angeli said.

Angeli transferred to Syracuse in April of last year. This year he’s had the full offseason to work with his playcaller.

“Going into year two with coach Nixon is awesome because he’s open, we’re able to have conversations,” Angeli said. “He’s just as committed as I am to winning, making this offense better, and doing whatever we can to put ourselves in a great position this year.”

Ju'Juan Johnson brings a lot to the offense

Transfer running back Ju’Juan Johnson was described as a leader in the running back room by his position coach Dennis Thomas. Johnson was a record-breaking quarterback in high school, a cornerback coming into his first year at LSU, and a running back for most of year one and all of year two.

Experience playing all over the field means great football IQ. Thomas also talked about the fact that the playbook opens when a guy like Johnson enters the game.

Though a depth chart has not been named, don’t be shocked if he is one of the top names. Johnson rushed for 155 yards last year at LSU and made 17 catches. He played all 13 games making one start. Johnson said fans should expect explosive plays and excitement from him and the offense.

“Big plays. That’s what we strive for, everybody strives to have the ball and make big plays,” Johnson said. “Excitement. Running through the hole, making people miss, running people over, energy.”

Don’t sleep on Cole Weaver

Cole Weaver transferred in January from Miami Ohio where he led the team with 45 receptions. Angeli spoke about the six-foot-four redshirt junior’s skillset.

“He does a great job of having strong hands at the catch point,” Angeli said. “He’s a bigger guy but runs really good routes too. I think we can use him in a lot of different ways.”

On Tuesday Weaver talked about his relationship with Angeli on and off the field as the two speak highly of each other. One of the first calls Weaver received after committing to SU was from the quarterback.

“He’s had a great camp and I’m excited for everyone to see what he’s going to do this year,” Angeli said.

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