2029 Golden State ATH 'excited and blessed' for Syracuse offer
2029 ATH Marcus Thompson is already one of the most heavily recruited players in his class.
The Victorville (CA) Victor Valley defensive back/wide receiver holds offers from Southern Miss, Auburn, USC, Arkansas, and Sacramento State, and earlier in November, added his latest from Syracuse.
"I’m excited and blessed to get the opportunity to showcase my talent on the big stage,” Thompson said to The Juice Online. “They have a very great program, great coaches.”
Thompson discusses his thoughts on the Syracuse staff
Though Thompson is from the west coast, he’s already familiar with the coaching staff. The Orange came west in the 2024 season to defeat Cal on the road, and then later in the year, returned to California to top Washington State in the 2024 Holiday Bowl.
“I’m a big Fran Brown fan,” Thompson said. "I would love to play for him one day.”
His primary recruiter is assistant running backs coach Devin Redd, who extended him the offer. The two also spoke about Thompson’s film and his potential as a defensive back (where he is being recruited).
Redd also explained the culture at Syracuse, which is founded on D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).
"Coach Redd is a great coach on and off the field,” Thompson said. "I give a big thank you to him for believing me and my talent and allowing me to get the opportunity to play at the next level.”
Thompson discusses two schools currently standing out
Currently, Thompson said two schools are standing out to him the most: USC and Arkansas. He cited his relationships with USC coach Dre Brown and Arkansas coach David Bowen.
“I had great talks with them,” Thompson said. "I can see myself playing for them in the future.”
Victor Valley finished its season 6-6, and Thompson was a key piece of the team’s success as a class of 2029 prospect.
Thompson made a big impact as a freshman
“I think my season went well,” Thompson said. “No yards let up all year. Made a big impact as a freshman DB."
Thompson said a key part of his success is not only his physical prowess, but also his mental toughness.
"I am someone who can perform at 110 percent at all times,” Thompson said. “I take on hard obstacles on and off the field."
