2029 lineman Martell Shannon ‘excited’ by Syracuse offer
One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2029 class is Miami (FL) Southridge lineman Martell Shannon.
Just a freshman, Shannon already holds half a dozen offers from schools like Miami, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Southern Miss, Texas A&M and Pitt.
His most recent offer comes from Syracuse.
Shannon discusses his Syracuse offer
"I’m really excited about the Syracuse offer,” Shannon said to The Juice Online. "It’s a big-time program with great tradition and I like the way they develop their players and compete in the ACC.”
The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.
“Coach Cap is a great guy from what I’ve seen,” Shannon said.
Syracuse has emphasized recruiting the Sunshine State since head coach Fran Brown took over two seasons ago. Of the 29 commitments that Syracuse has in the 2026 class, seven of them come from Florida.
The Orange has recruited Florida hard
Two of their blue chip recruits, Calvin Russell and Darius Rodgers are from Miami and Orange Park, respectively.
Others commitments from Florida include Javeion Cooper, Kameron Wilson, E'Shawn Sutton, Brayden Charney and Steven Pickard.
"I think it’s smart (to recruit Florida so hard),” Shannon said. "Florida has a lot of talent and tough competition, so it shows they’re serious about bringing in players who can compete at a high level.”
Speaking of competing at a high level, that’s exactly what Shannon has done this season for his team. He’s helped the Spartans to a perfect 6-0 record, including a recent 30-16 win over Edison.
"The season is going really well,” Shannon said. "I’ve been improving every week and helping my team make plays. I’m focused on finishing the season strong and continuing to get better."
Shannon discusses his recruitment and style of play
Shannon appears as both an offensive and defensive lineman, though his focus is more on defense.
"I’m a physical lineman, violent hands, and I love to disrupt plays,” Shannon said. "I take pride in my strength and my ability to read the offense and make plays in the backfield.”
It’s helped him become one of the most coveted freshmen in the country.
"It feels amazing it’s a blessing and all the hard work is starting to show,” Shannon said. "It motivates me to keep grinding and prove myself even more. And many more offers to come."
