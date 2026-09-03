2028 DMV EDGE prospect Jonathan Jordan breaks down first P4 offer from Syracuse

One of the emerging prospects from the DMV is 2028 EDGE/OLB Jonathan Jordan.

The McLean (VA) Potomac School athlete received his first two offers from Yale and Penn over the summer, and in August, received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.

"Blessed to have Syracuse University to be my first P4 offer,” Jordan said. "All glory to God.”

Jordan discusses the Syracuse coaches

The offer came from Syracuse defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins.

“It was a great call before their practice,” Jordan said. "I was able to hear and see the high energy of the practice.”

Jordan’s primary recruiter during the process has been Alex Kelly.

"I have been keeping in contact with coach Kelly since my sophomore year,” Jordan said. "I have built a great relationship with him and he has been showing the other coaches my film and the type of player I am. I am extremely grateful that he was able to do that, and that he was in my corner.”

Jordan was previously on campus in January

Jordan is familiar with Syracuse already having attended Junior Day back in January. He was able to meet with the defensive line coaches and check out the game day atmosphere by attending a basketball game.

"I loved my visit to Syracuse," Jordan said. "I really enjoyed the culture and the environment. I enjoyed the food and seeing the campus, can’t wait to be back.”

Jordan is coming off his sophomore season where he logged 50 tackles, 8.0 sacks and 13.0 TFLs, helping the Panthers to a 6-3 season.

Jordan is a high-motor player

He’s looking to show even more this fall.

"I am a student athlete and a versatile edge player,” Jordan said. "I play with explosiveness and poses a very deep bend off the edge. I have a high motor every play. What makes me different is that I’m my own man. Every game, I have my own set of goals, so I don’t let others dictate my effort.”

He’s also looking to show more leadership on the field.

Said Jordan: “At the end of the day, it's a joint effort, our defense will continue to work together as one unit in order to dominate every single snap."

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