'A Blessing': 2029 West Coast ATH Jacory Coleman Jr. Recaps Syracuse Offer

2029 ATH Jacory Coleman Jr. is a fast rising prospect from Baldwin Park (CA) High.

He received his first offer from Oregon State in May, and in June, followed it up with one from San Diego State. Coleman hit another major milestone in his recruitment when he received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse earlier in September.

"It was a blessing and a great opportunity,” Coleman said. "I think Syracuse is a great program and well organized.”

Coleman recaps chat with coach Johnson

The offer came from Syracuse tight ends coach Michael Johnson.

"I think of coach MJ as a business first man and someone who can motivate me,” Coleman said.

The two bonded over their California roots with Johnson also originally being from Southern California.

“He told me how we were kinda similar knowing that I come from Long Beach and go to Baldwin Park,” Coleman said.

Syracuse is recruiting the West Coast

They also spoke about how Syracuse is opening up its recruiting to a national level. While the Orange has traditionally recruited the northeast and Florida, they’ve shown a willingness to recruit the west coast under head coach Fran Brown.

As a California recruit, Coleman appreciates that the Orange has reached out to him.

“Cuse is actively proving they will fly across the country to look for top tier talent,” Coleman said.

And despite being from the west coast, Coleman is actually somewhat familiar with the Orange.

“I’ve seen Syracuse play on television,” Coleman said. “They caught my attention when I was in middle school.”

Coleman continues to improve

Baldwin Park is off to a 2-1 start this season, winning two straight games after dropping their season opener against La Serna.

Coleman is a two-way star, playing both defensive back and running back.

"I am more of a technical DB and an illusive RB,” Coleman said.

Coleman has reported a time of 4.49 in the 40 yard dash. He also prides himself on being a student athlete, holding a 3.5 GPA.

He also said he’s taking on a new approach this season which he knows will take him to the next level.

“I’ve improved on always moving on to the next play,” Coleman said. “Because mistakes happen."

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