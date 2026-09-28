Syracuse Football Recruiting: 2029 QB Nafis Watkins Reacts To First Offer

In June, Syracuse hosted 2029 quarterback Nafis Watkins for Franchise Camp.

The Orange ended up extending an offer to the Philadelphia (PA) Belmont Carter prospect, which was his first offer.

“Syracuse can help me on and off the field with becoming a better man,” Watkins said to The Juice Online.

Watkins received his offer from coach Gillespie

He received the offer from quarterbacks coach Mike Gillespie.

"Great guy,” Watkins said. "Someone with a lot of knowledge.”

Watkins was already familiar with Syracuse prior to his recruitment with the Orange. In 2024, Watkins followed SU and quarterback Kyle McCord as the offense dazzled on the way to a 10-3 record.

Watkins appreciates the Philly connection

McCord led the NCAA in passing that season (4,779) while finishing 10th in Heisman voting, and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. He now is the primary backup for the Miami Dolphins.

The fact that McCord played high school football in Philadelphia made the connection to Syracuse that much stronger when he started hearing from them.

“(McCord) had a lot of success at Cuse,” Watkins said.

That was something Gillespie said that Watkins could potentially emulate if he came to Syracuse. The Orange offense under offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon gives the quarterback a lot of freedom to make decisions.

Watkins recaps his trip to Syracuse

But the conversation wasn’t just about football.

“We spoke about school and everyday life,” Watkins said.

Watkins impressed with his arm power and accuracy at Franchise Camp, and showed as a rising sophomore, he has the ability to unlock potential to develop into a top high-major prospect.

He added he enjoyed getting to work with the coaching staff, seeing campus, and touring the facilities.

"I think the environment is great,” Watkins said.

Watkins had an incredible freshman season

Belmont Charter went 10-2 in the 2025 season, with Watkins starting under center as a freshman.

While the season ended in the playoffs with a disappointing loss to Bishop Guilfoyle, Watkins said he’s focused on several key areas of improvement with his sophomore season well underway.

"My accuracy as a passer,” Watkins said. "Being able to perform in big moments.”

His description of his playing style is simple.

Said Watkins: "Pocket passer with a very high IQ for the game."

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