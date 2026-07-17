2028 California WR Noah Bozeman talks Syracuse offer: ‘I’m very excited’

One of the most heavily recruited players in the 2028 class is Pasadena (CA) John Muir wide receiver Noah Bozeman.

He holds well over a dozen offers, including Arizona, California, Kansas and Kentucky.

One of his most recent offers is from Syracuse, and Bozeman is looking forward to learning more about the program as his recruitment moves along.

"I felt very excited about the offer,” Bozeman said to The Juice Online. "I think the program has great history and has also been one of my favorites.”

Bozeman connected with Johnson

Bozeman received the offer from Syracuse tight ends coach Michael Johnson when Johnson was in Southern California in May.

"I think he’s a very great man and coach,” Bozeman said. “Very intelligent spoke some wise words to me and my teammates.”

When they spoke, they covered a wide variety of topics.

"We spoke about what he likes to see in players,” Bozeman said. “Talked about what it takes to be a leader and how to be a leader, and we talked about just little random things.”

Specifically, Johnson spoke about how Syracuse develops its student-athletes for success on and off the field.

Bozeman continues to improve

They also spoke about the culture that the Orange has been developing in Central New York under third-year head coach Fran Brown.

Brown has instilled the philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and it is something that Bozeman can relate to.

He’s worked tirelessly on the off-season, including working on his speed.

Bozeman recorded a personal best 11.13 seconds in the 100M dash, and 23.13 in the 200M as a dual-sport athlete in track & field.

"I’m a much better all-around athlete,” Bozeman said. “Definitely think I improved on more technical things for sure.”

It’s early in his recruitment, but certain schools are standing out to him at the moment.

"I have a few schools like Washington, Arizona State, UCLA,” Bozeman said. “Then I’ve had a few schools show me love, just building connections like Kansas, UNLV, and Minnesota.”

Bozeman had a standout sophomore season

The Mustangs went 9-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in league play in the 2025 season. Bozeman recorded 33 receptions for 580 yards and seven scores.

He calls himself a ‘playmaker.’

“I can make plays number's called,” Bozeman said. “Can always rely on me whether it’s a pass or run play."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.