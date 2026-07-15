Elite 2029 tight end Derrick Fletcher 'impressed' by Syracuse offer

One of the top recruits in the 2029 class is Fort Myers (FL) Bishop Verot tight end Derrick ‘Dee’ Fletcher.

He already holds over a dozen offers, including Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Louisville, and in May, added one from Syracuse.

"I think Syracuse is a good school,” Fletcher said to The Juice Online. "I was very impressed when I got that offer.”

Fletcher is offered by Thomas

Syracuse running backs coach Dennis Thomas extended the offer tomorrow Fletcher.

"It was a good conversation with Coach DT,” Fletcher said. “We was talking about my goals and things like that.”

One of his goals is to get to the NFL.

Thomas and Fletcher spoke about how Syracuse develops its players both on and off the field, and also how the Orange lean heavily on its tight ends.

In the 2024 season, tight end Oronde Gadsden finished with 934 yards and seven touchdowns, while being named an AP Third Team All-American. He ended up being drafted by the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, where he went on to record 664 yards and three scores in his rookie season.

"I did my research,” Fletcher said. “That’s my style of play. He had a lot of receptions and he was an All-American. That’s great.”

Fletcher knows about Syracuse recruiting Florida

Fletcher was also pitched on how Syracuse has established a strong pipeline between the Sunshine State and Central New York.

Syracuse’s 2027 recruiting class, currently ranked 36th in the country, has more commitments (6) from Florida than any other state.

In the 2026 class, five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, a Miami native, was SU’s top rated recruit in a quarter century.

"Florida is just full of good athletes that’s hungry to get an opportunity,” Fletcher said.

As a result, Fletcher has come away impressed with what he’s learned about the Orange.

"I know Syracuse is a good program,” Fletcher said. "I been hearing coach Fran Brown is an amazing person and coach.”

Fletcher continues to improve

Fletcher, who also stars in basketball, has already emerged as an elite pass catcher. He said he’s focused on being a well-rounded tight end in the offseason.

"Definitely getting stronger and being a better blocker,” Fletcher said when asked what he worked on most during the summer.

Fletcher, who stands 6’6” and 238 pounds, is being recruited as a tight end, but can also play wide receiver as well.

"I’m a big target,” Fletcher said. "50/50 hands and for my size. I got great route running and I’m physical with good speed."

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