2028 ATH Owen DeSalvo 'very happy' for Syracuse offer
It has been a great start to the year for 2028 ATH Owen DeSalvo.
He received his first two offers in January from Rhode Island and and Massachusetts, and in June, has picked up three more offers from Pittsburgh, Miami (OH) and Syracuse.
The Orange is his latest offer after DeSalvo had a private workout with Syracuse defensive backs coach Joe Schaefer and head coach Fran Brown.
Aside from doing drills, he also ran the 40 for Brown and Schaefer, giving him a good feel for what SU expects from its defensive backs.
DeSalvo sounds off on the SU offer
"I was very happy and excited to receive the offer," DeSalvo said to The Juice Online. "I felt like if I came in and ran a good time, along with doing a good job in the workout, it was definitely a possibility. I’m grateful to have earned that."
The conversation went into other areas outside of the offer.
"We spoke about the facilities, how the day went, and my development as a player," DeSalvo said.
It is not the first time DeSalvo has met with the staff. More recently, he was on campus to watch Syracuse's win over Virginia Tech in the 2024 season, and also came to Central New York for spring practice earlier in the year.
"The game day atmosphere was great," DeSalvo said in a previous interview about his November visit. "On my previous trips I did not get to go to the Dome so it was great to be able to experience that."
DeSalvo is a versitile football player
DeSalvo plays both offense and defense for Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne & Nichols. He is being recruited as a defensive back at SU.
"When it comes to CB, I’m very skilled at movements and fluidity," DeSalvo said. "As for RB, I think my best traits are being able to see the whole field and show quickness getting from one place to another."
This fall, he's looking to develop his abilities on both sides of the ball. His team is going to be looking to him to shoulder more of the offensive burden.
Said DeSalvo: "Hoping to have a successful, healthy season and be able to help my team succeed."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Want more exclusive recruiting information? Check our our FREE message board Cuse Classified for the latest in Syracuse recruiting!
And if you want even more Syracuse coverage, make sure you're following us on X @TheJuiceOnline!