Skip to main content
LaNorris Sellers Evaluation

LaNorris Sellers Evaluation

Syracuse Football Recruiting: Priorities By Position for 2023 Class 2.0

A look at the top targets for the Orange in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Priority targets by position for Syracuse football in the 2023 recruiting class. It should be noted this is not meant to be a complete list as there are undoubtedly top targets for the Orange not included. It is, however, a strong guide with many of the top targets.

Also of note is that the defensive back priorities are a bit of an educated guess. That should become more clear in the coming weeks as official visits are set up. Saboor Karriem is a definitive top target, however. 

For comparison's sake, you can view the previous version of the priorities by position HERE. 

QUARTERBACK (1)

Committed: LaNorris Sellers

Top Targets: None.

RUNNING BACK (1-2)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Manny Covey (Bradford, FL), Braeden Wisloski (Columbia, PA), London Montgomery (Scranton Prep, PA)

TIGHT END (1-2)

Committed: David Clement

Top Targets: None

WIDE RECEIVER (2-3)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Committed: None

Top Targets: Josh Richards (East Orange, NJ), Sean Williams (St. Johns, DC), Tyler Williams (Lakeland, FL)

OFFENSIVE LINE (4-5)

Committed None

Top Targets: Eric King (St. Peter's Prep, NJ), Naquil Bertrand (Northeast, PA), Nick Oliveira (Clearview, NJ), BJ Williams (Creekside, GA), Miles Walker (Brunswick, CT), Deandre Duffus (Chaminade-Madonna, FL)

DEFENSIVE LINE (3-4)

Committed: Rashard Perry

Top Targets: Tyriq Blanding (Christ The King, NY), Eric Gardner (Archbishop Wood, PA), Antonio Camon (Tampa Bay Tech, FL), Ted Gregoire (Hudson Catholic, NJ)

LINEBACKER (2-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (Iona Prep, NY), Jayven Hall (Roswell, GA), Christian McKinney (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL), Phil Picciotti (Pennridge, PA)

DEFENSIVE BACK (3-4)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Saboor Karriem (West Orange, NJ), Daniel Harris (Gulliver Prep, FL), Antonio Smith (Gulliver Prep, FL), Nazir Ward (Miami Northwestern, FL), Christopher Johnson (Dillard, FL),

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Richards 1
Recruiting

Syracuse Football Recruiting: Priorities By Position for 2023 Class 2.0

By Mike McAllister5 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Carney 7
Lacrosse

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Earns Five Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Mike McAllister8 hours ago
SU Softball Sweep
Softball

Syracuse Completes Sweep of UNC to Advance to ACC Tournament

By Marcus Veal15 hours ago
Betrand 2
Recruiting

Colorado Commit Naquil Betrand Schedules Syracuse Official Following Unofficial Visit

By Mike McAllister22 hours ago
SU Softball
Softball

Syracuse Wins Game Two vs UNC To Set Up Winner Take All Game Three

By Toluwa FamuyideMay 7, 2022
SU UNC Softball
Softball

Syracuse Wins Game One of Series vs. North Carolina

By Marcus VealMay 7, 2022
Adams(1)
Recruiting

FAU Transfer Wide Receiver D'Marcus Adams Commits to Syracuse Football

By Mike McAllisterMay 6, 2022
Oliveira
Recruiting

Nick Oliveira 'Freaking Out' After Syracuse Offer

By Mike McAllisterMay 6, 2022