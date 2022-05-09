Syracuse Football Recruiting: Priorities By Position for 2023 Class 2.0

A look at the top targets for the Orange in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Priority targets by position for Syracuse football in the 2023 recruiting class. It should be noted this is not meant to be a complete list as there are undoubtedly top targets for the Orange not included. It is, however, a strong guide with many of the top targets.

Also of note is that the defensive back priorities are a bit of an educated guess. That should become more clear in the coming weeks as official visits are set up. Saboor Karriem is a definitive top target, however.

QUARTERBACK (1)

Committed: LaNorris Sellers

Top Targets: None.

RUNNING BACK (1-2)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Manny Covey (Bradford, FL), Braeden Wisloski (Columbia, PA), London Montgomery (Scranton Prep, PA)

TIGHT END (1-2)

Committed: David Clement

Top Targets: None

WIDE RECEIVER (2-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Josh Richards (East Orange, NJ), Sean Williams (St. Johns, DC), Tyler Williams (Lakeland, FL)

OFFENSIVE LINE (4-5)

Committed None

Top Targets: Eric King (St. Peter's Prep, NJ), Naquil Bertrand (Northeast, PA), Nick Oliveira (Clearview, NJ), BJ Williams (Creekside, GA), Miles Walker (Brunswick, CT), Deandre Duffus (Chaminade-Madonna, FL)

DEFENSIVE LINE (3-4)

Committed: Rashard Perry

Top Targets: Tyriq Blanding (Christ The King, NY), Eric Gardner (Archbishop Wood, PA), Antonio Camon (Tampa Bay Tech, FL), Ted Gregoire (Hudson Catholic, NJ)

LINEBACKER (2-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (Iona Prep, NY), Jayven Hall (Roswell, GA), Christian McKinney (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL), Phil Picciotti (Pennridge, PA)

DEFENSIVE BACK (3-4)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Saboor Karriem (West Orange, NJ), Daniel Harris (Gulliver Prep, FL), Antonio Smith (Gulliver Prep, FL), Nazir Ward (Miami Northwestern, FL), Christopher Johnson (Dillard, FL),