3 Top 2028 Prospects Sound Off on Syracuse Ahead of Visits for Louisville Matchup

Syracuse will host more than a dozen recruits on campus for their matchup against Louisville on Saturday.

Three of those prospects sounded off on the Orange ahead of their visits.

2028 DB Adrian/Amiir Woodward

Syracuse offered the Woodwards back in 2025, and it was one of his earlier offers. The Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter's Prep's star's offer sheet has since ballooned to more than three dozen programs.

"I was expecting the offer a lot sooner," Adrian said to The Juice Online. "When I got the offer it was almost expected."

Duke, Indiana, Maryland, MIchigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M are among the schools to have offered the four-star prospects, who are the 104th and 137th overall prospects in their class.

The two plan on playing together at the next level.

"I love playing with my brother," Adrian said. "It’s kind of cool getting to play with somebody that is basically the same as you and knowing that whatever side the offensive goes to the defensive is in good hands."

2028 WR Emiere Lemons

Back in 2024, Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer the Cleveland (OH) Glenville wide receiver.

Fast forward to present, and Lemons is closing in on two dozen offers, including from schools like Arizona State, Boston College, Kentucky, Indiana and California.

"When first got it I was excited," Lemons said. "Syracuse is a good school."

The offer came from tight ends coach Mike Johnson.

"Coach Johnson is a great coach," Lemons said. "The Syracuse program is a great program with great people coming out of it."

2028 ATH Raheem Blackwell Jr.

Blackwell competed in Syracuse's 7-on-7 camp in June 2025, and picked up an offer in January from the Orange.

"I’m very blessed to receive the Syracuse offer,” Blackwell said. “Not many people get this opportunity and I’m grateful to have the chance to play for a great head coach in Fran Brown.”

The Camden (NJ) High star hails from the same school that Brown came from, and Brown has made sure that he's continued to mine his alma mater for talent.

Players like Braheem Long Jr., Duce Chestnut, James Heard and Fatim Diggs played for SU, and all came from Camden.

"I think very highly of the Syracuse program,” Blackwell said. “They have some great recruiters, great defensive coaching and they have also sent many from my city to the next level.”

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