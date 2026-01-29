2028 Camden ATH 'grateful' for offer from Syracuse

2028 ATH Raheem Blackwell Jr. has gotten to know Syracuse well over the past year.

Blackwell came up to Central New York to compete in 7-on-7 camp in June, and recently announced he had received an offer from the Orange.

For the Camden (NJ) High two-way player, it was a big moment in his recruitment as his second offer.

"I’m very blessed to receive the Syracuse offer,” Blackwell said to The Juice Online. “Not many people get this opportunity and I’m grateful to have the chance to play for a great head coach in Fran Brown.”

Blackwell appreciates the Camden connection

Brown is well known in the Camden area, having starred with the Panthers at quarterback. He has leaned heavily into his New Jersey roots as a coach and recruiter, and Blackwell is the latest in a line of Camden recruits.

Just on last year’s roster alone, Braheem Long Jr., Duce Chestnut, James Heard and Fatim Diggs all hail from Blackwell’s school.

"I think very highly of the Syracuse program,” Blackwell said. “They have some great recruiters, great defensive coaching and they have also sent many from my city to the next level.”

Blackwell has followed the Orange

As a result, Blackwell has rooted for the Orange, and is fully aware of the culture that Brown has installed since he arrived at Syracuse two years ago.

The mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) is something that he strives for.

While Syracuse struggled in 2025, going 3-9, Brown has spent the offseason retooling both his roster and also the coaching staff. Because of that, Blackwell is confident that the Orange will do far better in 2026.

"I absolutely think Syracuse can rebound from this season,” Blackwell said. "Fran Brown is a great coach and he has some great players. I trust that they will put in the work it requires to rebound from last season.”

Camden and Blackwell had a great 2025 season

Blackwell, who also holds a Penn State offer, was a key member of a Panther team that went 12-2 on the season and finished as one of the top schools in New Jersey.

"This season for me personally was solid,” Blackwell said. “But I know there’s always room for improvement. Without a doubt I’ve been putting in the work to make this season a statement.”

Blackwell has appeared as a defensive back, where he is being recruited, as well as a wide receiver.

"I’m the type of player that can make a big play at any time of the game,” Blackwell said. "I’m known for having a knack for the football never dropping picks, recovering fumbles, anything it takes to get my team the win."

