2028 EDGE Quaseem Powers Breaks Down Syracuse Game Day Visit: 'I Really Like the Program'

2028 EDGE Quaseem Powers is an emerging prospect from Middletown (DE) High.

He received his first offer from Connecticut in April, and since then has added offers from Liberty and Syracuse.

The Orange is a school in particular he’s gotten to know well over the past year. He was in Central New York for spring practice, and returned over the summer for Franchise Camp.

Powers made it back to SU on Saturday to take in the Orange’s 66-3 rout of New Hampshire in their 2026 season opener.

“It was great,” Powers said to The Juice Online. "I really enjoyed the trip and getting to experience the campus and game day atmosphere. Everyone made me feel welcome, and I definitely enjoyed my time at Cuse.”

Powers connected with Hawkins

Powers said his top highlights included getting to be around the team and experience what it is like in a game day atmosphere.

Another top moment was connecting with EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins.

"We talked a lot about my game, my development at EDGE, and what I can keep working on to become a better player,” Powers said. "The coaches have been showing me a lot of love, so I definitely like what they have going on.”

Powers is already familiar with Syracuse because of one of his former teammates, BJ Garrett. The wide receiver starred at Middletown where he was a three-star prospect and is currently a freshman on the SU roster.

"I think it’s really cool,” Powers said. "Seeing other Middletown guys go to Syracuse and have success definitely makes the connection mean more to me. It shows that guys from where I’m from can go there and make an impact."

Powers was impressed with his visit

Syracuse’s offense was firing on all cylinders in scoring the most points in school history in a season opener. And the defense was just as dominant, holding the Wildcats to just 159 total yards.

"I thought they played hard and competed,” Powers said. "I liked the way they played physical and stayed fighting even when the score was already 41-0 at halftime.”

Though Powers was most recently on campus in June for Franchise camp, this visit felt different.

"I got to see what game day is really like and experience the atmosphere,” Powers said. "The summer visit was more about getting to know the coaches and the school, so this visit gave me a different feel for the program.”

As with his other visits, it left a great impression on him.

"I really like the program,” Powers said. "I feel like they’re building something good, and I like the direction they’re going in.”

Powers describes himself as a long, physical EDGE who can play the run and rush the passer.

"I like using my hands and athleticism to make plays, and I feel like my versatility is one of my biggest strengths,” Powers said. "I’m still developing, but I’m always trying to get better and add more to my game."

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