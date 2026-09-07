3 Prospects React to Syracuse’s Season-Opening Blowout Win Over New Hampshire

Syracuse routed New Hampshire in its season opener on Saturday, 66-3.

There was a large group of recruits on campus, and after the game, we caught up with three of their for their reactions to SU's performance.

2029 running back Kade Gibbs

The Spring Grove (PA) High prospect picked up a Syracuse offer during spring practice, and has been in close touch with the SU staff throughout his recruitment process.

While there were many things for Gibbs to like about the Orange's win, as a running back, he appreciated the Orange gashing New Hampshire for 238 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

"I thought the running backs played great,” Gibbs said to The Juice Online. "I really liked the way they ran the ball. They showed patience, trusted their reads, and once the hole opened, they hit it with purpose.”

Gibbs already had a high impression of Syracuse heading into the visit, but seeing a game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome improved that impression even more.

"It definitely gave me an even better look of Syracuse,” Gibbs said. "Seeing the game day atmosphere and spending more time around the coaches and players made me appreciate the program even more. Syracuse is definitely one of my favorite schools.”

2028 EDGE Quaseem Powers

Powers also received a Syracuse offer during spring practice, and the Middletown (DE) High prospect has kept a close eye on SU since then.

And it's not just because he holds an offer. His former teammate BJ Garrett is currently a freshman wide receiver at SU.

"I think it’s really cool,” Powers said. "Seeing other Middletown guys go to Syracuse and have success definitely makes the connection mean more to me. It shows that guys from where I’m from can go there and make an impact."

Powers appreciated seeing Garrett and also forming a closer connection with the staff.

“It was great,” Powers said. "I really enjoyed the trip and getting to experience the campus and game day atmosphere. Everyone made me feel welcome, and I definitely enjoyed my time at Cuse.”

2028 ATH Andrew Johnstone

After earning his first offer from Syracuse in July, Johnstone, a Long Island native, was back on the SU campus.

The Patchogue-Medford (NY) High tight end, offensive lineman and defensive end said the Orange is consistently in touch with him, and he appreciated the energy at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"It was great," Johnstone said. "It was amazing to be back up on campus, watch a game, and talking with some of the coaches and recruiters."

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