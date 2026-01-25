Syracuse is No. 1 for Ohio EDGE following visit

After receiving his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse in December, 2027 linebacker/EDGE Bradyn Paulozzi got his first look at Central New York over the weekend for Junior Day on Saturday.

Paulozzi, who also holds offers from Miami (OH), Toledo and Eastern Michigan, got to see campus, take in the basketball team’s matchup against Miami, and get to know the coaching staff.

"Best parts of the trip was meeting everyone,” Paulozzi said to The Juice Online. "Everybody was very welcoming. Great environment, great atmosphere, love everything about the program.”

Paulozzi bonds with the coaches

Though he got to meet many of the coaches, the ones he interacted with the most were head coach Fran Brown and defensive coordinator Vince Kehres.

With Brown, they spoke about "my future at Syracuse, and how he loved my film and really emphasized my work ethic and motor.”

At the basketball game, Paulozzi got to sit next to Kehres.

"Coach Kehres is a great coach,” Paulozzi said. "I love the way he coaches. Me and him have always had a strong relationship and he understands me the most. Definitely a coach I would love to play for.”

Syracuse leads in Paulozzi's recruitment

The trip left Syracuse in a lofty spot in Paulozzi’s recruitment.

"After that trip, Syracuse is my No. 1 school,” Paulozzi said. "I felt wanted, which is a great feeling as a player. They made me enjoy every second of that visit.”

He left Syracuse with the understanding that he would be back in Central New York later this year for an official visit.

During the time between this visit and his next one, he plans on really focusing on whether Syracuse is the right fit for him.

"I’m going to think with my family, and go over this decision,” Paulozzi said. "Biggest decision of my life. Coach VK made me feel very valued to him, which is a huge standout to me. I’m looking forward to this OV.”

Paulozzi led Lakewood to a standout season

Paulozzi missed one game due to injury, but otherwise was a central part of Lakewood (OH) St. Edward’s 11-3 season. Paulozzi played multiple positions, and was utilized well at hybrid EDGE.

“EDGE is definitely a strong suit for me as my bend and handwork is definitely a strength of mine,” Paulozzi said. “Our season was great. Unfortunately, we lost in the semi final game but it was a great run against multiple top contenders in the country.”

He describes himself as a 2-point EDGE that has run responsibility first, and pass second.

"I’m very comfortable in coverage and covering space,” Paulozzi said. "When I played MLB, I was used almost as a spy, just find the ball. Overall I can play multiple positions, and wherever coach Kehres wants me to play I’ll play."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.