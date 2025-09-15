4 recruits react to Syracuse football's 66-24 win over Colgate
Syracuse improved to 2-1 on the season with a 66-24 rout of of Colgate on Friday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. We caught up with four recruits after the game to get their thoughts on the win.
2027 ATH Conor Drnek (NY)
Drnek visited Syracuse in April during SU's spring practice, and the Dover (NY) Plains quarterback/linebacker has continued to hear from the Orange since then.
"So pumped about what is happening at the Cuse," Drnek said to The Juice Online. "It is clear that Coach Brown and the staff have expectations of greatness and will not accept any less.
He is looking to set another visit to Syracuse, but in the meantime followed the game against the Raiders and came away impressed with SU's performance.
"You will be held accountable and this is why they had such an amazing performance this weekend," Drnek said. "I’m excited about the team and hopefully I can be a part of that in the future. Hope to be up in the Dome soon to experience the excitement."
2027 OL Hudson Whitenight (TX)
The Dripping Springs (TX) High holds offers from Arizona State and Nebraska, among others, and as been hearing from the Orange. He has set his first visit to Central New York for Oct. 31 when Syracuse hosts North Carolina.
Whitenight was impressed with the overall win over Colgate, but was particularly impressed by what the SU offense did, amassing 620 yards, while quarterback Steve Angeli accounted for six touchdowns, tying a program record.
"That is insane and the OL played really well," Whitenight said. "Their pass pro and run attack was dominating and impressive. You don’t get 6 TDs without some great protection. And almost 175 yards on the ground is just taking it to the defense. Can’t wait to see what they continue to do at 2-1."
2027 DB Joaquin Phillips (NJ)
Phillips was actually on campus last weekend to watch Syracuse's overtime win against Connecticut. The Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep has continued to follow the Orange, and saw they had no issues against Colgate.
"That’s a great win for them," Phillips said. "They have a hard schedule. Every win counts."
He also added that he enjoyed his visit earlier in September.
"I liked the program before, but I got to see other aspects like all of the pregame team activities that helped prepared the team for the game," Phillips said. "I appreciate what they do and I like it ."
2027 RB Michael Martin II (SC)
Martin received an offer from Syracuse in May and competed at Franchise Camp in June. But Friday's game against Colgate was his first chance at taking in a game day atmosphere at Syracuse.
"It was amazing," Martin said. "Seeing the quad walk before the game and then walking into the Dome was great."
He also really liked what he saw in the JMA Wireless Dome.
"College football in a dome is just different," Martin said. "So many banners and history hanging in there. It was a white out and the student section was live all game. I see why they call it The Loud House."
2027 TE Xavier Ratica (OH)
Ratica has been hearing from Syracuse and has received a game day invite to the JMA Wireless Dome. While he hasn't locked in a visit yet, he's still been following the Orange this season.
"Good game overall for the Orange," Ratica said. "Defense did some good things. Offense looked unstoppable. It was nice to see the tight ends getting into the passing game, including some of the freshmen. Looked like a good crowd as well."
Ratica's offer sheet includes Bowling Green, Kent State, Maryland and Toledo, among others.
