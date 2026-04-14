Syracuse receives commitment from 2026 point guard

Syracuse received a commitment from four-star 2026 point guard Ryan Moesch, he announced on social media.

Moesch originally signed with Siena in November, but obtained his release from the University following the departure of head coach Gerry McNamara, who accepted the same position with Syracuse.

He is rated four stars by both ESPN and 247Sports. The latter has him rated the 141st best player in his class and the No. 15 point guard out of Ashburnham (MA) Cushing Academy.

"Ryan is must-see TV with the basketball in his hands,” McNamara said in a release from Siena in November. "He has that fast twitch change of pace that you can't teach, but the thing that separates him most is his elite eyesight and the ability to read defenses to control a game. I love that Ryan doesn't care if he has to score to beat you or do it with the pass, just as long as his team wins. We can't wait to get Ryan on campus.”

Among the schools that had offered Moesch included Providence, Akron, Bowling Green, Towson and Fordham.

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