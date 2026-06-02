Intel on 5 Syracuse prospects following the 5/29 OV weekend

Syracuse welcomed over a dozen recruits over the weekend to campus for official visits.

Here's five pieces of intel as a busy recuriting season kicked off.

Elijah Kimble - RB

2027 Buffalo (NY) Canisius running back Elijah Kimble is one of the elite recruits in the class.

He’s ranked four stars by 247Sports and is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Empire State.

Kimble holds over three dozen offers, including from the Orange, and they hosted him for an OV over the weekend.

“I loved it, man,” he said to The Juice Online.

He tells me the Orange is atop his recruitment at the moment, and that the Orange made a big impression on his during the visit.

Following the SU visit, he’ll also officially visit North Carolina and Connecticut before announcing a decision next month.

Jackson Albright - OL

Turbotville (PA) Warrior Run offensive lineman Jackson Albright was initially supposed to come on the Syracuse campus for an OV this upcoming weekend, but was on the Rutgers campus over the past weekend first.

The Scarlet Knights took advantage of the earlier visit by getting a commitment from him, and Albright tells me he’s not going to be taking his official visit to Central New York this weekend as a result.

I spoke to Albright ahead of OV season in May, and he said he was looking forward to moving on from his recruitment.

"I want to have a decision made so I can focus on my senior year of football,” he previously said to me.

Javon Lane - DL

2027 defensive lineman Javon Lane got his first look at Central New York over the weekend when he came up for an official visit.

“We were just building a great relationship,” Lane said. “Cuse have a great coaching staff and I love all of them.”

Lane’s offer sheet also includes, among others, Temple, Eastern Michigan, Connecticut and Bryant. Expect an announcement in the not-to-distant future.

"I’m going to make my decision at the end of June,” Lane said.

Judah Gumbs - OL

2027 Seffner (FL) Armwood offensive tackle Judah Gumbs holds more than 20 offers, including from Houston, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Memphis and South Florida, among many others.

Syracuse has been able to distinguish itself during his recruitment, and hosted him over the weekend on an OV.

“I thought it was amazing,” Gumbs said. “Everybody is truly family oriented.”

Gumbs also has OVs lined up with Kansas (June 5), Arkansas (June 12) and Tulane (June 18).

He said he still doesn’t have a timeline for a decision at the moment.

Chanin Harris - WR

Syracuse also welcomed 2027 wide receiver Chanin ‘Choo’ Harris over the weekend for an official visit.

The Duncan (SC) Byrnes prospect is rated three stars by 247Sports, and holds over a dozen offers, and this was Harris’ first time on the SU campus.

“Man, the visit was great,” Harris said. "It was amazing to be able to spend the weekend there with the coaches and the guys.”

He said that Syracuse vaulted itself in his recruitment after the visit.

"Cuse stands No. 1 for me,” Harris said. “But I still have a lot of other stops to make in this process.”

Harris has at least three more stops for his official visits and he'll decide after.

“Timeline is sometime around the end of June and the beginning of July (to announce a decision),” Harris said.

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Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.