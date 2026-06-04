2027 wide receiver Chanin Harris announces commitment to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from coveted 2027 wide receiver Chanin ‘Choo’ Harris on Thursday, he announced on social media.

Harris is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, and selected the Orange over an offer sheet that includes Virginia Tech, Virginia, Boston College, and Wake Forest, among others. He is the No. 71 overall wide receiver in his class and the No. 610 rated prospect.

The Duncan (SC) Byrnes star picked the Orange following an official visit over the weekend, which appeared to seal his decision to pledge to SU.

“Man, the visit was great,” Harris said in a previous interview with The Juice Online. "It was amazing to be able to spend the weekend there with the coaches and the guys.”

Harris is fresh off an official visit to Syracuse

He said that taking a close look at the Syracuse program, including getting to form closer ties with the coaching staff, was the highlight of the trip.

"The best parts of the visit was just being able to be around the coaches and spending time with them,” Harris said. “Getting to know the coaches more than I do and learning more and more from them. The photo shoot and golfing was a great part as well.”

Harris mentioned he spent the most time with wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and head coach Fran Brown, and the conversations went beyond just the gridiron.

“We just talked about football and life,” Harris said. "We talked about a lot of stuff outside of football.”

Harris becomes the 15th member of SU's 2027 class

Harris prides himself on being being a high IQ player who can line up in a variety of different formations. He led his team to an 8-4 season in the 2025 season.

"I say that because I can play anywhere on the field and run any route and make plays on the ball,” Harris said. "My speed is a big part of my game because having the type of speed I have been given by God is just a blessing.”

He becomes the 14th commitment in Syracuse’s 2027 class, which entered Thursday ranked 30th overall in the country.

Other commitments from the class include running back Sa’Nir Brooks, defensive back Travis Miles, running back Xavier Bala, linebacker Ian McDuffie, offensive lineman Marcus Small, ATH Noah-Collins-Howard, ATH Tank White, tight end Michael Nnabuife, defensive back Masiia Acrey, offensive lineman Connor Long, EDGE Bradyn Paulozzi, offensive lineman Edwin Guzman and quarterback Charlie Foulke IV.

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