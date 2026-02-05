A top 2027 Garden State linebacker reacts to re-offer from Syracuse

2027 Glassboro (NJ) High linebacker Tasheem Butler has long been recruited by Syracuse.

He started hearing from the Orange during the Dino Babers era, and that recruitment has continued into the present with Fran Brown as the head coach.

Butler received an offer from SU in January 2025, and a year later, Butler was re-offered by Syracuse’s revamped defensive staff.

"This re-offer really shows how invested Syracuse is in me to be able to play there one day,” Butler said to The Juice Online.

Butler receives offer from Eliano

The offer came from SU defensive backs coach Perry Eliano, and the two discussed how Eliano was part of a Toledo defense that finished No. 2 in the country.

Eliano also talked how he’s placed many players in the NFL, including Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant while coaching at Cincinnati.

"Coach Perry is a real down to earth guy,” Butler said. “He’s very transparent and honest about everything he says.”

Butler said he plans on visiting Central New York for spring practice where he’ll meet the new coaches in person.

Butler appreciates the Syracuse-NJ connection

He also has appreciated how Syracuse has recruited New Jersey since Brown arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago.

Brown is originally from Camden, NJ where he was a record setting quarterback. As a result, Brown has spent his entire coaching career mining the Garden State for top talent.

"Coach Fran definitely shows love to New Jersey,” Butler said. ‘You know thats where he’s from so he definitely gives back."

Butler and Glassboro had an undefeated season

Butler led Glassboro to a perfect 14-0 season. The Bulldogs are one of the top teams in New Jersey, but Butler knows there’s always more work to do.

"My season went good but I’m not satisfied,” Butler said.

His offer sheet includes Monmouth, Connecticut, Akron and Massachusetts but at this point, Butler is still early in his recruitment and said he doesn’t have any favorites so far.

Butler, who describes himself as a 'sideline to sideline' kind of linebacker, prides himself on being a complete linebacker.

"I feel like I'm a very versatile LB," Butler said. "My strength is stopping the run, but I’m also pretty good in coverage, and I can cover the RB out of the backfield. I’m also very good in the pass rush."

