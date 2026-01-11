All Syracuse

Syracuse adds defensive back from Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky defense back Nazir Ward will be transferring to Syracuse.
Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Nazir Ward (6) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Syracuse has added Western Kentucky defense back Nazir Ward from the transfer portal according to a report from On3 Sports.

Ward was a three-star prospect in the 2023 cycle and committed to the Hilltoppers over a dozen other offers, including Indiana, Syracuse, Arkansas State and Florida Atlantic. 

The Miami (FL) Northwestern star was named to the 2023 Conference USA All-Freshman team after playing in nine games as a true freshman and collecting five tackles. He followed that up with six tackles in the 2024 season before becoming a starter in 2025.

In that season, Ward accumulated 35 tackles, six PBUs and one interception.

Ward is now the 12th transfer to commit to the Orange in this portal cycle.

Saugat Sen
SAUGAT SEN

Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.

