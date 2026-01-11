Syracuse adds defensive back from Western Kentucky

Syracuse has added Western Kentucky defense back Nazir Ward from the transfer portal according to a report from On3 Sports.

Ward was a three-star prospect in the 2023 cycle and committed to the Hilltoppers over a dozen other offers, including Indiana, Syracuse, Arkansas State and Florida Atlantic.

The Miami (FL) Northwestern star was named to the 2023 Conference USA All-Freshman team after playing in nine games as a true freshman and collecting five tackles. He followed that up with six tackles in the 2024 season before becoming a starter in 2025.

In that season, Ward accumulated 35 tackles, six PBUs and one interception.

Ward is now the 12th transfer to commit to the Orange in this portal cycle.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!