Syracuse adds former four-star defensive lineman from the portal

Syracuse has added defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye to its roster, according to a report from On3 Sports.

Adeleye spent last season with UNLV, helping the Rebels to a 10-win season. He recorded 49 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and six sacks.

It is the latest stop in what has been a windy career for Adeleye. He started his career at Texas A&M (2021-22) before transferring to Michigan State (2023), Texas State (2024) and then the past season at UNLV.

Adeleye had a relatively quiet career prior to his breakout season with the Rebels. In the 2022-24 seasons, he combined for 21 tackles.

Adeleye was a 247Sports composite four-star recruit coming out of Katy (TX) Tompkins, where he was rated the No. 39 overall prospect in the class. His offer sheet included roughly three dozen offers, including Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma, among many others.

