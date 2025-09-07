2026 Syracuse commit Zikhere Leaks talks ‘amazing’ visit
2026 ATH and Syracuse commit Zikhere Leaks was back on campus over the weekend to take in the Orange's dramatic 27-20 overtime win over Connecticut.
It was the first time to campus as a commitment prospect after his official visit in June. It did not disappoint.
“The atmosphere of the orange and being in the Dome was amazing,” Leaks said to The Juice Online. “All the energy being kept in one big sealed off stadium is amazing to be a part of.”
Leaks appreciates how Syracuse battled back
It didn’t start off that well for the Orange. Syracuse’s offense struggled, and with under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Orange trailed 17-6.
But the Orange found their offensive rhythm behind starting quarterback Steve Angeli, and outscored the Huskies 21-3 the rest of the way.
“I think that they represent the ‘D.A.R.T' saying for what it actually is,” Leaks said. “I knew we was going to win this game. We have to remain humble.”
Leaks is having a great start to his season
As for the Harrisburg (PA) Susquehanna Township wide receiver/defensive back, he has led his team to a 3-0 start to the season, most recently with a 48-45 win over State College.
“My season is going great,” Leaks said. “Put up 40-plus points on every team we played and we are keeping the streak going.”
He’s continuing to show why he is a prospect committed to a high-major program.
Leaks said he’s focused on specific things this fall.
"Competitive energy and amazing plays,” Leaks said. “Playing both sides of the ball, I have to be mentally and physically ready and I have to bring my team’s energy up to the max."
Leaks pledged Orange in June
Leaks has been committed to Syracuse since June and said that it was his relationship with the coaches that ultimately sealed his decision.
“I committed because of the relationships I have with them," Leaks said in a previous interview. “Every single week they keep in contact with me and I love it. It makes me feel wanted and appreciated."
He has been recruited to SU as an ATH.
"As a WR, I'm a deep threat," Leaks said. "I love tearing DBs apart all over the field. As a DB, "I'm a man-DB. I love pressing but I can also play zone."
