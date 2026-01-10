Syracuse gets commitment from Maryland DL transfer

Syracuse received a commitment from Maryland transfer Dillan Fontus on Saturday. The news was first reported by The Loud House.

He was a three-star prospect in the 2023 cycle and rated three stars according to 247Sports. He held nearly two dozen offers, and selected the Terrapins over offers from Arizona, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Kansas, Ole Miss and Syracuse, among many others.

Fontus was named the inaugural winner of the Big Ten Jackie Robinson Community & Impact Award in 2024, which recognizes student-athletes whose significant community service contributions align with Jackie Robinson's legacy of courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment, and excellence.

Fontus played three seasons at Maryland from 2023-25, and recorded 42 tackles and two sacks. He emerged as a key contributor in the 2025 season, where he finished with 28 tackles, and was sixth on the team with 4.5 TFLs.

