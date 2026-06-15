Syracuse receives commitment from 2027 DB Matthew Schlenhardt

2027 defensive back Matthew Schlenhardt has committed to Syracuse, he announced on Sunday evening.

Things moved quickly between Syracuse and the Park Ridge (IL) Maine South athlete. He attended Syracuse’s Franchise Camp last week where he locked in an official visit after an outstanding performance.

Schlenhardt then received an offer from head coach Fran Brown just days ahead of his visit, and he made it official after he left campus.

Schlenhardt held several offers before selecting SU

Schlenhardt selected the Orange over offers from the University of Indianapolis, Grand Valley State and Minnesota State.

He had high praise for SU heading into the visit.

"I think Syracuse as a program is one of the most physical and tough programs in the ACC,” Schlenhardt said to The Juice Online in a previous interview. “You can really tell they care about their players, I also love how they compete and win in tough division like the ACC.”

Schlenhardt will enter SU as a safety

Schlenhardt has played running back, linebacker and safety in high school, and comes to SU as a safety.

Syracuse is now up to 18 commitments in their 2027 class. Aside from Schlenhardt, they also received an offer from Rochester (NY) Irondequoit ATH Josh Barr. It is currently ranked 43rd in the country according to 247Sports. He is not currently ranked by any recruiting service.

Schlenhardt outlined exactly what Syracuse will be getting with his commitment.

"I feel that I'm an athlete with a spirit that cannot be broken,” Schlenhardt said. "I play the game to hit and win. There is no other feeling like decleating a running back or receiver."

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