2027 ATH Matthew Schlenhardt locks in OV after ‘amazing’ Syracuse camp

Things are moving quickly between Syracuse and 2027 ATH Matthew Schlenhardt.

Schlenhardt competed at Syracuse’s Franchise Camp over the weekend, and the Park Ridge (IL) Maine South two-way player impressed the coaching staff with his abilities.

The staff locked in Schlenhardt for an official visit this weekend and also extended him an offer on Tuesday evening.

"I think Syracuse as a program is one of the most physical and tough programs in the ACC,” Schlenhardt said to The Juice Online. “It was amazing to see and feel the player develop moment I got from the coaches just from going to their camp. You can really tell they care about their players, I also love how they compete and win in tough division like the ACC.”

Schlenhardt praises the SU staff

During his visit, he worked most with SU linebackers coach Dyshawn Davis, who was the coach who originally invited him to compete at camp.

"We really connected and the relationship is getting stronger,” Schlenhardt said. “(We) talked about my violent play style and how he related to it, and that it would translate over.”

Schlenhardt worked with the linebackers at first, but was then switched over to the defensive back group where he worked with head coach Fran Brown and defensive backs coach Perry Eliano.

The camp also allowed Schlenhardt to get a feel for how the program operates and how the coaches get their players ready for the next level.

"Was really good to see how the coaches coached the players and to meet all of them in person,” Schlenhardt said. "Looking forward to being back up at campus this weekend, seeing facilities, housing, classes, and being able to see all the coaches again.”

Schlenhardt discusses his recruitment

Schlenhardt currently holds offers from the University of Indianapolis, Grand Valley State and Minnesota State. While he doesn’t hold an SU offer yet, he’s hoping that changes on the trip.

Right now, he’s got one school at the top of his list.

"Currently my top school is Syracuse,” Schlenhardt said. "Really love to coaches and school. I've have multiple super fans follow me on X. Shows how close the fans are to the team and coaches.”

He’s also taking his time with his recruitment as things continue to develop.

"Not really thinking about a timeline right now,” Schlenhardt said. “Going to do what feels right for me and my family. Really focused on this upcoming season at Maine South.”

Schlenhardt has appeared at a variety of different positions, including running back, linebacker and safety, and is being recruited by SU on the defensive side of the ball.

"I feel that I'm an athlete with a spirit that cannot be broken,” Schlenhardt said. "I play the game to hit and win. There is no other feeling like decleating a running back or receiver."

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