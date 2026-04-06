Syracuse receives commitment from Slovenian forward

Syracuse coach Gerry McNamara has his first commitment since taking over the Orange program.

McNamara, the former Syracuse star guard and assistant coach who was hired over from Siena in March, received a commitment from Mark Morano Mahmutovic on Monday morning, according to a report from Jonathan Givony.

Mahmutovic is a 6-foot-7 wing who plays for Kansai Helios Domzale in the Slovenian Basketball League. He averaged 13.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

He also represnted Solvenia in the FIBA U18 Eurobasket last summer, and averaged 20.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. His scoring average was the second highest in the tournament.

Syracuse is expected to fill out its roster more during the opening of the transfer portal on Tuesday, potentially starting with several Siena transfers.

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