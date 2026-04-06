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Syracuse receives commitment from Slovenian forward

Syracuse landed the first commitment of the McNamara era on Monday, with Mark Morano Mahmutovic committing.
Saugat Sen|
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Siena Saints head coach Gerry McNamara reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Siena Saints head coach Gerry McNamara reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

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Syracuse Orange

Syracuse coach Gerry McNamara has his first commitment since taking over the Orange program.

McNamara, the former Syracuse star guard and assistant coach who was hired over from Siena in March, received a commitment from Mark Morano Mahmutovic on Monday morning, according to a report from Jonathan Givony.

Mahmutovic is a 6-foot-7 wing who plays for Kansai Helios Domzale in the Slovenian Basketball League. He averaged 13.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

He also represnted Solvenia in the FIBA U18 Eurobasket last summer, and averaged 20.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. His scoring average was the second highest in the tournament.

Syracuse is expected to fill out its roster more during the opening of the transfer portal on Tuesday, potentially starting with several Siena transfers.

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Saugat Sen
SAUGAT SEN

Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.

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