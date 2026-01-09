Syracuse lands Florida State transfer wide receiver

Syracuse added another player from the transfer portal on Friday, with Florida State redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijah Moore committing to the Orange.

The story was first reported by Matt Zenitz from CBS Sports.

Moore had been a reserve wide receiver the last two seasons with the Seminoles, redshirting in the 2024 season before appearing in 10 games in the 2025 season.

Overall, he made 14 appearances with FSU, catching five passes for 69 yards. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

"First off, I want to thank God for all of his blessings and allowing me to play the game that I love," Moore wrote on social media to announce his departure. "Thank you to Florida State as a program and the fanbase for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play the game that I love at the highest level."

In the portal, he was rated the 373rd overall prospect by 247Sports and the No. 76 wide receiver. As a prospect coming out of Olney (MD) Good Counsel, he was a four-star prospect and the No. 172 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle.

