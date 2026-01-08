Syracuse football lands three players in the transfer portal on Wednesday

It was a busy day in the transfer portal for Syracuse, and they landed three players on Wednesday.

Wide Receiver Cole Weaver - Miami (OH)

In a story first reported by On3, Syracuse landed the Miami (OH) transfer after a season where he notched 45 receptions for 642 yards. He was the Red Hawks’ second leading receiver.

As a prospect in the 2023 class, Weaver went unranked out of Roswell (GA) Blessed Trinity Catholic, and redshirted his first year before recording two receptions in his redshirt freshman season.

In the most recent transfer cycle, Weaver was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and the No. 99 wide receiver, and the No. 506 overall prospect in this cycle.

Syracuse is in need of more wide receivers, with WRs Johntay Cook, Darrell Gill Jr., Emanuel Ross and Jaylan Hornsby all leaving via the transfer portal.

Defensive Tackle Jartavius Flounoy - Georgia State

Georgia State defensive tackle Jartavius Flounoy committed to Syracuse on Wednesday night according to On3.

Flounoy played as a true freshman in the 2025 season, appearing in 11 games while recording 22 tackles and six TFLs.

The 6-foot-1, 325 prospect out of Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County is rated a three-star prospect from 247Sports and visited Syracuse over the weekend.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining, and his presence will help make up for the losses of Kevin Jobity Jr. (graduation) and Dion Wilson Jr., who declared for the NFL Draft.

Flounoy already has familiarity with the Syracuse staff, having played under Syracuse EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins, who the Orange just recently hired over from Georgia State.

Running Back Ahmad Miller - Jackson State

Syracuse landed their second running back in the transfer portal, with On3 reporting that Jackson State’s Ahmad Miller was transferring to the Orange.

As a redshirt sophomore, Miller rushed for 1,054 yards and committed to the Orange after visiting over the weekend.

He joins LSU transfer Ju’Juan Johnson as the other running back to have committed to SU out of the portal in this cycle.

Jackson has two years of eligibility remaining, and joins a backfield that lost its top two contributors from last season, Will Nixon (NFL Draft) and Yasin Willis (transfer portal).

