How Syracuse Recruits Performed in Friday's EYBL Games
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Friday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed.
For Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE.
For Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.
For Thursday's performances, CLICK HERE.
Note: Christ Essandoko did not play in Boo Williams' game on Friday.
SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!
|Category
|Chris Bunch
|Kamari Lands
|Justin Taylor
|Chance Westry
|Denver Anglin
|Kyle Filipowski
|Matt Filipowski
|Quadir Copeland
|JJ Starling
|Amari Tice
Team
Team Why Not
Team Why Not
9
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NJ Scholars
City Rocks
City Rocks
Results
W 70-59 vs Mac Irvin Fire
W 70-59 vs Mac Irvin Fire
L 54-69 vs Team CP3
W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite
W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite
W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite
W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite
L 62-63 vs Team Melo
W 68-65 vs The Family
W 68-65 vs The Family
Points
11
24
9
10
8
9
8
10
17
4
Shooting
4-11
9-17
3-10
2-5
2-8
3-5
3-3
2-5
5-13
2-6
3PT
2-6
2-7
0-2
0-3
2-6
0-1
1-1
0-1
0-5
0-3
FTs
1-2
4-5
3-6
6-7
2-2
3-5
1-2
6-6
7-8
0-2
Rebounds
2
5
4
3
1
10
4
6
4
4
Assists
1
3
1
9
2
5
0
8
3
1
Turnovers
1
0
1
3
0
2
1
4
2
2
Blocks
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
1
Steals
2
3
0
3
0
0
0
2
1
0
Minutes
28
27
27
29
22
17
11
27
29
16
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!