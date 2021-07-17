How Syracuse Recruits Performed in Friday's EYBL Games

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Friday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed.

For Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Thursday's performances, CLICK HERE.

Note: Christ Essandoko did not play in Boo Williams' game on Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Category Chris Bunch Kamari Lands Justin Taylor Chance Westry Denver Anglin Kyle Filipowski Matt Filipowski Quadir Copeland JJ Starling Amari Tice Team Team Why Not Team Why Not 9 NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NJ Scholars City Rocks City Rocks Results W 70-59 vs Mac Irvin Fire W 70-59 vs Mac Irvin Fire L 54-69 vs Team CP3 W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite L 62-63 vs Team Melo W 68-65 vs The Family W 68-65 vs The Family Points 11 24 9 10 8 9 8 10 17 4 Shooting 4-11 9-17 3-10 2-5 2-8 3-5 3-3 2-5 5-13 2-6 3PT 2-6 2-7 0-2 0-3 2-6 0-1 1-1 0-1 0-5 0-3 FTs 1-2 4-5 3-6 6-7 2-2 3-5 1-2 6-6 7-8 0-2 Rebounds 2 5 4 3 1 10 4 6 4 4 Assists 1 3 1 9 2 5 0 8 3 1 Turnovers 1 0 1 3 0 2 1 4 2 2 Blocks 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 Steals 2 3 0 3 0 0 0 2 1 0 Minutes 28 27 27 29 22 17 11 27 29 16

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!