Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

How Syracuse Recruits Performed in Friday's EYBL Games

Orange class of 2022 recruiting targets had some strong performances.
Author:
Publish date:

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Friday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed. 

For Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE

For Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Thursday's performances, CLICK HERE.

Note: Christ Essandoko did not play in Boo Williams' game on Friday. 

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

CategoryChris BunchKamari LandsJustin TaylorChance WestryDenver AnglinKyle FilipowskiMatt FilipowskiQuadir CopelandJJ StarlingAmari Tice

Team

Team Why Not

Team Why Not

9

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NJ Scholars

City Rocks

City Rocks

Results

W 70-59 vs Mac Irvin Fire

W 70-59 vs Mac Irvin Fire

L 54-69 vs Team CP3

W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite

W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite

W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite

W 87-70 vs Vegas Elite

L 62-63 vs Team Melo

W 68-65 vs The Family

W 68-65 vs The Family

Points

11

24

9

10

8

9

8

10

17

4

Shooting

4-11

9-17

3-10

2-5

2-8

3-5

3-3

2-5

5-13

2-6

3PT

2-6

2-7

0-2

0-3

2-6

0-1

1-1

0-1

0-5

0-3

FTs

1-2

4-5

3-6

6-7

2-2

3-5

1-2

6-6

7-8

0-2

Rebounds

2

5

4

3

1

10

4

6

4

4

Assists

1

3

1

9

2

5

0

8

3

1

Turnovers

1

0

1

3

0

2

1

4

2

2

Blocks

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

0

1

Steals

2

3

0

3

0

0

0

2

1

0

Minutes

28

27

27

29

22

17

11

27

29

16

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Copeland 2
Recruiting

How Syracuse Recruits Performed in Friday's EYBL Games

Taylor Cuse
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Thursday in the EYBL

Carey 2
Recruiting

Get to Know New Syracuse Offeree Peter Carey

Carey 1
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Offers 2022 C Peter Carey

Cuse helmet
Football

Syracuse to Face Tennessee in 2025 Chick Fil-A Kickoff

Starling
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Wednesday in the EYBL

Jimmy
Basketball

Buddy, Jimmy, Jim Boeheim, and Adrian Autry, to Participate in USA East Coast's Tour of Spain

Colgate
Basketball

Syracuse Adds Colgate to Nonconference Schedule