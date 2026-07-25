2030 DB Brice Johnson calls Syracuse 'special' after receiving offer

The word is starting to get out about 2030 defensive back Brice Johnson.

The Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph’s Regional star received his first offer from Penn State in April, and he followed that up with offers from Syracuse and Temple.

He’s looking forward to learning more about the Orange as his recruitment progresses.

"I think it's very special that a program like Syracuse is recruiting me and has their eyes consistently on me,” Johnson said to The Juice Online. “Even though I'm a 2030 and have a long way to go until college.”

Johnson talks about his relationship with the SU staff

The offer came from Syracuse assistant coach Emmanuel Marc.

"Just from talking about the program with coach Marc I know it's top tier and refuses to accept mediocrity and demands 100 percent effort,” Johnson said. "I hope to be able to take a visit soon and tour the whole facility.”

But the conversation wasn’t just about football.

"We spoke about how football isn’t your whole life,” Johnson said. “You can’t rely on it forever because at some point your career will be over and that's most likely before 35-40 years old. That's why me or any other kid should stay in their books and try their hardest to perform great in the classroom."

Johnson is also familiar with Syracuse from meeting head coach Fran Brown earlier in the year.

"Coach Marc and coach Fran were really cool and great to talk to,” Johnson said. "Before I was offered by Syracuse, I met coach Fran at an All-Star game in Florida and would always see and talk to him at 7-on-7 because I would always play against his son.”

Johnson plays for one of the elite NJ teams

The Green Knights are coming off a 10-2 season and a New Jersey State championship. They are considered one of the elite programs in the entire country.

Johnson is looking forward to helping his team this fall pursue another title.

"My biggest improvement heading into 2026 is really my strength,” Johnson said. "The first couple weeks of high school lifting I could already see a difference in my weight and muscle.”

He calls himself a physical defense back.

"I like to get in the receivers face every time I line up, bump and run,” Johnson said. "You can’t let receivers run free off the line, you have to get hands on, stay square as long as possible and mess up the timing. Stay aggressive throughout the route and the catch."

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