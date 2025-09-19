2030 WR Teagen People 'excited' by first P4 offer from Syracuse
There’s an apt adjective used to describe In Temecula (CA) Empire Academy ATH Teagen People.
Precocious.
The 2030 wide receiver/defensive back already holds offers from Sacramento State and Delaware State, and earlier in September added his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.
People sounds off on his Syracuse offer
"Receiving my first P4 offer is a blessing,” People said to The Juice Online. "I’m excited that Syracuse is showing interest in me at my age.”
He was offered by Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.
"Coach Cap was very honest and straightforward about my abilities,” People said. “(We also spoke about what) he believes I need to improve on to be the best possible player I can be.”
Syracuse sells People on their offensive system
Syracuse is recruiting him as a wide receiver, and the two also spoke about how the Orange has really opened up its aerial attack under head coach Fran Brown and offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.
In the 2024 season, SU quarterback Kyle McCord led the nation in passing yards with 4,779.
Syracuse has started the 2025 campaign 2-1, and its current starter, Steve Angeli, has picked up where McCord left off. Through three games, Angeli is also leading the nation in passing with 1,072 yards to go with eight touchdowns.
“We discussed the Syracuse passing attack,” People said. "Coach Cap also talked about Coach Brown's vision for the football program.”
And also on their vision for the future
The vision is to compete for an ACC title and a national championship in the near future. Last year, the Orange took a major step toward that by finishing 10-3 and 20th overall in the College Football Playoff rankings.
If they are to accomplish that goal, they will get there under Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (Detailed. Accountable. Relentless. Tough.)
"I believe the Syracuse football is a well-rounded program and is getting better each year,” People said. “That’s exciting to think about being a part of that in the future.”
People is the latest in the line of Division I prospects
People comes from an athletic family, to say the least. One of his brothers, Tayden, is a class of 2026 running back that has also been drawing Division I attention.
His oldest brothers, Tre, is currently a quarterback for LSU.
"He is my role model because everything he had to go through," People said. "He had to work twice as hard to get where he is at now."
As for People himself, he recently made the switch over to wide receiver seven months ago.
"I’m looking to improve myself on the field,” People said. "I consider myself a physical receiver with great hands and route-running skills."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.