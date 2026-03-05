Four-star Georgia OL calls Syracuse ‘amazing’ ahead of official visit

2027 Locust Grove (GA) High offensive lineman Timi Aliu is one of the top prospects in his class.

He is a composite four-star recruit according to 247Sports, and holds over a dozen offers. He is the 265th overall recruit and the 23rd ranked offensive tackle.

Syracuse is among the finalists for the blue-chip prospect, and he will take an official visit to Central New York on May 29.

"I think Syracuse is an amazing program,” Aliu said to The Juice Online. “People will see soon how great it is.”

Aliu talks about his relationship with the SU staff

Aliu’s primary recruiters with the Orange are head coach Fran Brown, offensive line coach Juan Castillo and scout Bruce Eugene.

The three have been in Aliu’s ear about a variety of different topics.

"They talk about putting Syracuse at the top of the college football world and winning national championship,” Aliu said.

They also discussed the rich history of Syracuse, and how it prepares its athletes for life both on and off the field.

Brown has discussed his philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), while Castillo has spoken about his long 40+ year coaching history both in the NFL and the college football ranks.

Aliu said he came away impressed with the coaching staff’s credentials, and believes that the Orange is in for a rebound year after they went 3-9. Brown has spent the offseason retooling his staff, and that has included bringing coaches like Castillo and Eugene.

He’s also brought in the top-rated recruiting class in Syracuse history.

"I look forward to learning more about Syracuse's history and seeing as much as I can about it,” Aliu said.

Aliu has set other visits and an announcement date

He has also set official visits for Illinois (April 10), Florida (June 4) and Georgia (June 12). His offer sheet also includes Arkansas, Auburn, Florida state, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among many others.

Aliu has already mapped out a timeline for an announcement.

"I will make my decision July 3rd,” Aliu said.

Aliu is coming off a season where he was named a First Team All-Region selection. He describes himself as a versatile lineman that can play both tackle and guard positions.

“Whatever I am needed at,” Aliu said. “I’m a very vocal leader and I love to play football most importantly."

