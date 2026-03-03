2027 Virginia OL talks upcoming Syracuse OV: ‘I love Cuse'

2027 offensive lineman Q'Mari Hudson will get a closer look at Syracuse on June 12 when he takes an official visit to Central New York.

Hudson has long been a target of Syracuse, with the Orange being the first school to offer Hudson back in February 2025.

Since then, his recruitment has taken off. Hudson is now a 247Sports composite four-star prospect, and aside from the Orange, he’s lined up OVs to Virginia Tech (May 29), Virginia (June 5) and Tennessee (June 19).

Aside from those OVs, he also holds offers from Kentucky, NC State, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among many others.

Syracuse is a strong contender for Hudson

Syracuse has remained a strong contender and has made it clear that Hudson is a priority for them.

“Contact has been great,” Hudson said to The Juice Online. “They like to get on the phone and catch up which is nice.”

Hudson said he’s looking forward to getting to know the school even better on the trip.

"I love Cuse,” Hudson said. “I hope the OV can strengthen the love even more.”

After he finishes his visits, he said he plans on huddling with his family and reflecting on what he’s learned. He’s already set a date to announce his school.

“I plan to make my decision July 25,” Hudson said.

Hudson discusses his SU offer

The Chesapeake (VA) Western Branch prospect reacted positively to when the Orange first offered him early last year.

"I think the school is amazing," Hudson said in a previous interview. "I would definitely attend.”

He's being recruited at offensive line, though he does play both sides of the ball.

The offer was extended by then-Syracuse offensive line coach Dale Williams.

The Orange has since shuffled up their coaching staff, with the departing Williams being replaced by Juan Castillo.

Hudson looking forward to connecting with Castillo

Castillo has been in touch with Hudson, and has discussed his more than 40+ years as an offensive line coach both in the college and NFL ranks.

Castillo’s time includes working for the Philadelphia Eagles (1995-2012), Baltimore Ravens (2013-16), Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2020-21) and Washington Commanders (2022-23). He also has coached collegiately at Michigan (2019, 2025), UCLA (2024) and his alma mater Texas A&M-Kingsville (1982-85, 1990-94).

“I think he’s a great guy,” Hudson said. “Can’t wait to meet him on the 27th."

