2027 ATH Tristin Hughes commits to Syracuse: ‘It felt like home'
2027 ATH Tristin Hughes committed to Syracuse on Tuesday, he announced on social media.
The Rocky River (OH) High athlete picked the Orange over offers from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH) and Toledo, among others. Hughes was on campus over the weekend to watch Syracuse defeat Connecticut.
"Just the love I got from the coaching staff it was next level," Hughes said to The Juice Online about his commitment. "It felt like home."
He joins a class that includes defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery, defensive back Travis Miles, quarterback Justin Dixon, and ATHs Davion Crumitie and Tank White.
The class is currently ranked fourth in the country according to 247 Sports.
Hughes recaps his weekend visit to Syracuse
Hughes received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse during Franchise Camp in June, and he has heard consistently from the Orange since then.
That led to his visit to Central New York this weekend for his first taste of a game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome. He had high expectations coming in, and they were met.
"I loved the energy of the fans in the stadium," Hughes said. "Atmosphere was amazing and the Dome was really cool."
Syracuse started slow, with the Orange falling behind 17-6 late into the fourth quarter. But with six minutes left, the Orange went on to out score Connecticut 21-3 the rest of the way for their first win.
"It was a great game," Hughes said. "First half was a little shaky, but I loved the way they bounced back in the second half."
Hughes is a talented two-way player
Hughes plays both wide receiver and defensive back in high school, and has excelled at both.
He says that Syracuse is getting someone who is versatile and wants to succeed no matter what position he plays.
"I'm a ballhawk so wherever the ball is im always there, I have a very wide catch radius with a great sense of where I am on the field," Hughes said. "As a defensive player I have a very good IQ and can recognize plays and routes with just very little information.
It all comes down to Hughes wanting to be the best.
Said Hughes: "My main goal is to be best on both sides of the ball."
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? You can e-mail The Juice Online's recruiting analyst, Charles Kang, here.