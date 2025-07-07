2027 ATH Tristin Hughes 'extremely excited' for Syracuse offer
One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2027 class is Rocky River (OH) High ATH Tristin Hughes.
Since picking up an offer from Kent State in May, his recruitment has taken off, as he's piled on seven offers. One of his most recent, and his first Power 4 offer, is from Syracuse.
"I was extremely excited to receive the offer and very grateful to the coaches for believing in me," Hughes said to The Juice Online. "I love the culture being built there with coach Fran Brown."
Hughes received the Syracuse recruiting offer after attending Franchise Camp in June.
Hughes impresses at Franchise Camp
It was his first look at Central New York, and while there, he also got to see campus, tour the facilities and meet the coaching staff. He also learned about the rich history of Syracuse, all the way up to SU's most recent season, in which they went 10-3 in Brown's first year as head coach.
Aside from the SU offer, he came away with a positive impression of the school and program.
"Very well organized and very competitive with a lot of talent all over the place," Hughes said.
Meeting the coaches
Aside from head coach Fran Brown, Hughes also got to meet with coaches Charles Watkins and Mike Johnson.
They spoke about how Hughes would fit into the SU program, but the conversations extended beyond just football.
"We talked about grades, my family," Hughes said. "A little about my past and what I think the future holds for me."
The scouting report on Hughes
Hughes plays both wide receiver and defensive back, and is still figuring out what position he wants to focus on as his high school and college careers continue.
"I'm a ballhawk so wherever the ball is im always there, I have a very wide catch radius with a great sense of where I am on the field," Hughes said. "As a defensive player I have a very good IQ and can recognize plays and routes with just very little information.
It all comes down to Hughes wanting to be the best.
Said Hughes: "My main goal is to be best on both sides of the ball."
